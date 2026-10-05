Eunha, SinB and Umji make a fresh start at UNCORE... They won't disband even if they can't use 'VIVIZ'

SinB, Umji and Eunha (from left). Photo courtesy of UNCORE

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Bit] The group may have to give up the name VIVIZ, but Eunha, SinB and Umji will continue together.

UNCORE said on the 5th, "We have signed exclusive contracts with the three members, Eunha, SinB and Umji. We plan to provide unstinting support in various areas so that the three artists, who have demonstrated strong teamwork over many years, can continue to actively promote together as a team."

It also stated, "We have been consulting with their former agency to continue using the existing team name, but we have not yet reached a final agreement due to differences over the proposed terms. With the prompt and stable resumption of the three members' activities as our top priority, we are also considering activities under a new team name." Accordingly, the team name and detailed activity plans will be announced in stages at a later date.

Eunha, SinB and Umji (from left). Photo courtesy of UNCORE

Eunha, SinB and Umji debuted in 2015 as members of GFRIEND, where they built strong teamwork and stage skills. They later re-debuted as members of the three-piece group VIVIZ in 2022, earning widespread love with hit songs including 'BOP BOP!' and 'MANIAC.' Expectations are high for the new chapter the three members will begin at UNCORE, having established a distinctive musical identity through their long-standing chemistry.

Eunha, SinB and Umji (from left). Photo courtesy of UNCORE

Reporter Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.