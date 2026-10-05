Behind K-pop's Glamorous Stages, 'Money and Rights': Who Owns K-Pop? Examines the Industry

Photo courtesy of Hyejiwon

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] A book examining the structure of rights and revenue hidden behind K-pop's glamorous stages has been published.

Chris Kwon, a 20-year veteran entertainment business manager and CEO of BMC, published Who Owns K-Pop? on September 23. The book analyzes the rights and revenue structures of the K-pop industry.

As BTS and BLACKPINK, among others, have risen to the top of major global music charts and expanded K-pop's international influence, the book takes an in-depth look at how rights and revenue generated in the K-pop industry are divided and who ultimately benefits from them.

While books on K-pop have traditionally focused on artists, music, performances and fan culture, Who Owns K-Pop? centers on the contracts, settlements, copyrights and intellectual property rights (IP) that drive the industry. Drawing on field experience, the author explains how the K-pop business operates, including the rights and revenue structures involving artists, songwriters and entertainment agencies.

The book consists of nine chapters. It examines the IP ownership structure, the process of creating K-pop, the trainee system and rights issues overseas. It then analyzes how capital, fandom, and emerging technologies such as AI and NFTs affect K-pop's ownership structure, while proposing directions for a sustainable industry.

The author explained the book's purpose, saying, "This book begins not with the question, 'How successful has K-pop been?' but with the question, 'What did that success leave behind, and for whom?'"

Before the book's publication, figures from the music industry, academia and the legal profession also contributed recommendation blurbs. They included Jo Gyu-cheol, CEO of Universal Music Publishing; Lee Jang-won, CEO of Contents Technologies and founder of Beyond Music; Yunhwa E. Koh, a music sociologist and researcher at the Seoul National University Center for Hallyu Research; Gu Tae-eon, the attorney overseeing the AI Industry Practice Group at LIN Law Firm; Song Jun-ho, a professor specializing in industry-academic cooperation at Dankook University; and Jeon So-yeon, an attorney at Siwoo Law Firm.

Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.