Eric Nam to Make Comeback on the 16th with Fourth Full-Length Album, Confessing His Deepening Loneliness

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[Sportschosun | Reporter Jung Bit] Singer-songwriter and actor Eric Nam is returning with his fourth full-length album, which captures a confession of his lonely inner self.

Eric Nam will release his fourth full-length album, "Confessions of a Lonely Heart," through various online music platforms at 1 p.m. on the 16th.

The release teaser video unveiled ahead of his comeback conveys the album's prevailing sense of loneliness. Against the backdrop of quiet urban spaces, including a Han River waterfront park and roadside benches, Eric Nam spends time alone and calmly opens up about his inner thoughts.

In the video, Eric Nam confesses, "I often wake up in the middle of the night, stare into the darkness, and listen to the sound of my own breathing. The noise in my head and the ringing in my ears never go away." He continued, "These days, I can't listen to music. Every song sounds like a love song written for someone else," describing how he fills the silence of his daily life with podcasts, news, and weather reports instead of music.

In particular, he heightened curiosity about the stories he will unfold through this album by saying, "I don't know whether this is loneliness or if I'm on the verge of completely falling apart," and, "Maybe I need a single moment of warmth or someone who can make me feel something painful enough to touch my heart and bring me to tears."

Eric Nam has continued his musical career this year by releasing the singles "How the Fire Started," "Miss Me More," and "Someday" in succession. With his fourth full-length album, he is expected to present more honest and profound musical stories alongside the songs released earlier.

Recently, he signed an exclusive contract with full-service entertainment company all my anecdotes and has been expanding his activities beyond music into television and film. He finished third in NBC Peacock's survival program "The Traitors 4," and has confirmed his roles as a voice actor in the animated film "Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender" and in the film "K-Pop: The Debut."

He is also maintaining an active presence on the global stage. He held the "Spotlight: Eric Nam" show at the Clive Davis Theater at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles and attended the "2026 MTV Video Music Awards." On the 3rd, he also took the stage at the "2026 Art for:rest Festival" at Seoul Children's Grand Park, where he met with audiences in Korea.

Eric Nam's fourth full-length album, "Confessions of a Lonely Heart," will be released through various online music platforms at 1 p.m. on the 16th.

Jung Bit, Reporter rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.