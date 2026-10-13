Park Woojin: “I’m nervous—it’s my first solo showcase... I wanted to show who I already am, rather than a new side of myself”

The showcase for Park Woojin’s second EP, “SOLSTICE,” held at Xcala on the 13th. Park Woojin is giving his opening remarks. Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.10.13/

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Park Woojin shared his thoughts on his comeback.

Park Woojin held a showcase for his second EP, “Solstice,” at Xcala in Jung-gu, Seoul, on the 13th. “I’m nervous because this is my first solo showcase,” he said, adding, “I wanted to show who I already am.”

Park Woojin, who returned as a solo artist about a year and five months after releasing the single “Cool & Hot” in April last year, shared his thoughts on his comeback: “I did feel nervous. It’s my first time doing a showcase on my own, and coming back after a year and five months also feels like a long time, so I feel pressure too. Wanting to do well leaves me with a lot on my mind, but I also feel good.”

In 2017, Park Woojin was selected for the project group Wanna One, the debut lineup formed through Mnet’s “Produce 101 Season 2,” and went on to pursue a range of activities. In 2019, he redebuted with AB6IX, where he served as the main dancer and main rapper.

Recently, he signed an exclusive contract with Para Music and announced that he would go solo. Although he had previously begun solo activities with the release of the single “Cool & Hot” in April last year, this album is significant as it marks the start of Park Woojin’s full-fledged journey as a solo singer with Para Music, after his time with Wanna One and AB6IX.

Titled “Solstice,” referring to the moment when the sun reaches an extreme point in its annual cycle and the seasons change, the album captures Park Woojin drawing on the experiences he has built up so far as he moves toward new possibilities along a path he chose for himself. Through the music, he explores an approach that embraces the anxiety and doubts he encounters in the process of taking on challenges as part of growth, while expanding his horizons in his own way.

Park Woojin nodded and said, “With every album, I really want to show a new side of myself. A new side is good, too, but I wanted to show more of who I already am. I wanted to make an impression with what I do best and the aspects of myself that I think are cool.”

Park Woojin’s second EP, “Solstice,” will be released on various music platforms at 6 p.m. on the 13th.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.