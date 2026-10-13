Park Woojin: “My first time working with new agency Para Music was a little out of sync... I actually like that it feels fresh”

Park Woojin at the photo call for the showcase of his second EP, “SOLSTICE,” held at Xcala on the 13th. Photographer Heo Sangwook, / 2026.10.13.

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] A look at how Park Woojin and his new agency, Para Music, are finding their rhythm.

Park Woojin held a showcase for his second EP, “SOLSTICE,” at Xcala in Jung-gu, Seoul, on the 13th. “The first time working with my new agency, Para Music, we were a little out of sync,” he said, adding, “A lot has changed.”

Returning as a solo artist about a year and five months after releasing the single “Cool and Hot” last April, Park Woojin shared his thoughts on his comeback: “I felt nervous. It’s my first time doing a showcase on my own, and it’s been a long time since I came back after a year and five months, so I feel some pressure, too. Wanting to do well leaves me with complicated but happy feelings.”

In 2017, Park Woojin was selected for the debut lineup of project group Wanna One through Mnet’s “Produce 101 Season 2” and went on to pursue an active career. In 2019, he redebuted with AB6IX, where he worked as the main dancer and main rapper.

Recently, he reached a turning point in his career by signing an exclusive contract with Para Music. Having built his standing as a solo artist with his first EP, “oWn,” released in February 2023, and the single “Cool and Hot,” released last April, this album is significant as the first work in which Park Woojin, after his time with Wanna One and AB6IX, joins forces with a new agency to continue his musical journey.

“I think a lot has changed. I also tried to change a lot of things. Since it was our first time working together, we were a little out of sync. But I like that fresh, new things came out of it. I was able to change the existing framework in ways I hadn’t thought of,” he said, reflecting on the changed environment.

He continued with a laugh, “Since my first EP was my first solo release, I had a lot of worries and concerns. This time, having been through it before, I think I can focus on what I want to show. My height is the same, but I think I’ve grown.”

Park Woojin’s second EP, “SOLSTICE,” will be released on various music platforms at 6 p.m. on the 13th.

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Reporter Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.