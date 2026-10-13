Park Woo-jin: “Wanna One and AB6IX were both precious experiences... Yoon Ji-sung cheered me on over the radio—truly a leader”

Showcase for Park Woo-jin’s second EP, “SOLSTICE,” held at Xcala on the 13th. Park Woo-jin poses during the photo call. Photographer Heo Sang-wook, /2026.10.13/

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] Park Woo-jin looked back on his time promoting with Wanna One and AB6IX.

Park Woo-jin held a showcase for his second EP, “Solstice,” at Xcala in Jung-gu, Seoul, on the 13th. “Wanna One and AB6IX were both precious experiences,” he said, adding, “Yoon Ji-sung of Wanna One mentioned me on the radio. As expected, he’s a leader.”

In 2017, Park Woo-jin was selected for the debut lineup of the project group Wanna One through Mnet’s “Produce 101 Season 2” and went on to pursue an active career. In 2019, he re-debuted with AB6IX, where he served as the main dancer and main rapper.

More recently, he reached a turning point in his career by signing an exclusive contract with Para Music. Having established himself as a solo artist with the release of his first EP, “oWn,” in February 2023 and the single “Cool and Hot” in April last year, this album is significant as the first work in which Park Woo-jin, after his time with Wanna One and AB6IX, joins forces with a new agency to continue his musical journey.

Titled “Solstice,” meaning the moment when the sun reaches an extreme point in the year and the seasons change, the album shows Park Woo-jin drawing on the experiences he has accumulated and moving toward new possibilities along a path he chose for himself. Through the music, he expresses an outlook that embraces the anxiety and doubts encountered in taking on challenges as part of growth, while expanding his horizons in his own way.

Park Woo-jin nodded and said, “With every album, I really want to show a new side of myself. But while showing a new side is good, I wanted to show more of who I already am. I wanted to leave a strong impression with what I do best and the sides of myself that I think are cool.”

In particular, Park Woo-jin broadened his range on this album by giving vocals a larger role alongside his strengths in rap and performance. He took part in writing lyrics for three songs, including the title track, and added his own sensibility to “Come Back” by writing the lyrics on his own and co-composing the song. Through four tracks spanning everything from intense energy to delicate emotional expression, he is expected to showcase his expanded range as a solo artist.

Introducing the album, Park Woo-jin said, “The album ‘Solstice’ refers to the time when the seasons change. Things change whenever the seasons change, don’t they? This album also marks a new beginning, so I wanted to show that in a tangible way. It has four tracks, including ‘Stamina.’ All four songs are completely different genres. I set out to make sure not even one song sounded similar. I didn’t know what people would like, so I prepared everything. Maybe that’s why I’m so attached to this album.”

A broad look at Park Woo-jin’s career in entertainment would have to include his activities with Wanna One and AB6IX. He also reflected on the impact his experiences with the two groups have had on him today.

Park Woo-jin nodded and said, “There’s so much I’ve been influenced by—too much to talk about one thing at a time. Both debuting with Wanna One and being in AB6IX were precious experiences I couldn’t have missed. Wanna One’s activities were brief, but I had so many experiences that it felt like there was nothing I hadn’t done. For the most part, I was able to build on what I’d experienced then in my later activities. With AB6IX, I think I gained experience both musically and as a group.”

Wanna One members have also reunited recently, including at KCON, to fans’ delight. That has also prompted curiosity about whether the members have been supporting his new album. Park Woo-jin laughed and said, “Actually, not that many members have sent their support, but yesterday I found out that Yoon Ji-sung had mentioned my comeback on the radio. I was surprised that he praised me. I thought, ‘That’s just like a leader.’”

Park Woo-jin’s second EP, “Solstice,” will be released on various music platforms at 6 p.m. on the 13th.

Reporter Jung Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.