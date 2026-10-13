“A stage that feels full even on my own”... Park Woo-jin begins a new solo chapter after Wanna One and AB6IX (Full story)

A showcase for Park Woo-jin’s second EP, “SOLSTICE,” held at Xcala on the 13th. Park Woo-jin poses during the photo call. Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.10.13/

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Bit] Park Woo-jin, who has been part of Wanna One and AB6IX, is embarking on a new chapter.

On the 13th, Park Woo-jin held a showcase for his second EP, “Solstice,” at Xcala in Jung-gu, Seoul, where he spoke about the new album and his plans for his activities.

Returning as a solo artist about a year and five months after releasing the single “Cool & Hot” in April last year, Park Woo-jin shared his thoughts on his comeback: “I felt nervous. It’s my first time doing a showcase on my own, and there’s some pressure because I’m returning after a year and five months. I have a lot on my mind because I want to do well, but I’m also happy.”

In 2017, Park Woo-jin was selected to join the project group Wanna One through Mnet’s “Produce 101 Season 2” and went on to pursue a busy career. In 2019, he re-debuted with AB6IX, serving as the group’s main dancer and main rapper.

Recently, he reached a turning point in his career by signing an exclusive contract with Para Music. Having pursued solo activities with his first EP, “oWn,” released in February 2023, and the single “Cool & Hot,” released in April last year, this album is significant as the first work Park Woo-jin has unveiled with a new agency after his time with Wanna One and AB6IX.

“A lot seems to have changed. I also tried to change a lot of things. Since it was our first time working together, there were times when we weren’t in sync. But I liked that fresh, new things came out of the process. I was able to break away from the existing mold in areas I hadn’t even thought about,” Park Woo-jin said, reflecting on the changed environment.

He added with a laugh, “With my first EP, I had a lot of worries and concerns because it was my first solo activity. This time, since I’d been through it once before, I think I was able to focus on what I wanted to show. I’m still the same height, but I think I’ve grown.”

A showcase for Park Woo-jin’s second EP, “SOLSTICE,” held at Xcala on the 13th. Park Woo-jin poses during the photo call. Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.10.13/

Titled “Solstice,” referring to the moment when the sun reaches an extreme point in its annual cycle and the seasons change, the album portrays Park Woo-jin drawing on the experience he has built up so far as he moves toward new possibilities along a path he chose for himself. It expresses through music his approach of accepting the anxiety and doubts he encounters in the process of taking on challenges as part of growth, and expanding his horizons in his own way.

“With every album, I really want to show a new side of myself. Showing something new is great, but I wanted to show more of who I already am. I wanted people to remember what I do best and the sides of myself that I think are cool,” Park Woo-jin said.

In particular, Park Woo-jin broadened his musical range on this album by increasing the vocal presence alongside his strengths in rap and performance. He contributed lyrics to three songs, including the title track, and added his own sensibility to “Come Back” by writing the lyrics himself and co-composing the song. Through four tracks spanning everything from intense energy to delicate emotional contours, he is expected to showcase his expanded musical range as a solo artist.

Introducing the album, Park Woo-jin said, “The album ‘Solstice’ refers to the time when the seasons change. Things change whenever the seasons change, don’t they? Since this album is also a new starting point, I wanted to show that change in a real way. It has four tracks in total, including ‘Stamina.’ All four are completely different genres. I didn’t want even one song to sound similar to another. I didn’t know what you might like, so I prepared everything. Maybe that’s why I feel especially attached to this album.”

A showcase for Park Woo-jin’s second EP, “SOLSTICE,” held at Xcala on the 13th. Park Woo-jin gives an impressive performance. Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.10.13/

The title track, “Stamina,” is a tech house song that conveys the confidence and daring to keep challenging oneself and push beyond one’s limits. Its driving beat, roughly processed bass, and sharp synth sounds deliver intense energy. Combined with Park Woo-jin’s appealing low-mid register, the song expresses the strength to keep moving tirelessly toward what he loves and his dreams.

“I’ve always really wanted to take on challenges and push past my limits. In terms of my abilities, that applies to vocals. There are songs on the album that are difficult for me to pull off. That’s how much I wanted to challenge my limits. Even in dance, which I’m confident in, I felt I needed something that went beyond a level I could be satisfied with. I think I’ve pushed past that limit this time,” Park Woo-jin said, expressing his satisfaction.

Given that the title is “Stamina,” he was also asked about what gives him stamina. Park Woo-jin joked, “I’ve started living on my own for the first time, so I’m trying to stop ordering delivery food and cook instead. When cooking videos or mukbang videos pop up while I’m watching Shorts or Reels, I’m the type to try making the food right away. Recently, I saw Chef Jung Ho-young making chilled boiled pork and tried it myself. It took a lot of work, but it was easier than I expected. After eating it, my ‘stamina’ went up.”

A showcase for Park Woo-jin’s second EP, “SOLSTICE,” held at Xcala on the 13th. Park Woo-jin gives an impressive performance. Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.10.13/

Wanna One and AB6IX are essential parts of Park Woo-jin’s career in entertainment. He also opened up about how his experiences with the two groups have influenced him today.

“There’s so much I’ve been influenced by—too much to talk about one thing at a time. The time I spent debuting with Wanna One and promoting with AB6IX was all an invaluable experience I wouldn’t trade for anything. Wanna One’s active period was short, but I had so many experiences that it felt like there was nothing I hadn’t done. I was able to take on most activities based on what I’d tried back then. With AB6IX, I think I gained experience both musically and as part of a group,” Park Woo-jin said, looking back.

Wanna One members recently reunited at events such as KCON, drawing a warm response. As a result, attention also turned to the members’ support for his new album. Park Woo-jin laughed and said, “To be honest, not that many members supported me, but yesterday Yoon Ji-sung mentioned my comeback on the radio. I was surprised because he praised me. I thought, ‘That’s just like a leader.’”

A showcase for Park Woo-jin’s second EP, “SOLSTICE,” held at Xcala on the 13th. Park Woo-jin poses during the photo call. Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.10.13/

Finally, Park Woo-jin steeled his resolve, saying, “There are so many things I want to be recognized for as a solo artist. The first thing that comes to mind is my ambition for the stage. I want the stage to feel full, not empty, even when I’m on my own. I want to grow musically and as a performer.”

Park Woo-jin’s second EP, “Solstice,” will be released on various music platforms at 6 p.m. on the 13th.

A showcase for Park Woo-jin’s second EP, “SOLSTICE,” held at Xcala on the 13th. Park Woo-jin gives an impressive performance. Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.10.13/

Reporter Jung Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.