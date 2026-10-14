Son Ho-young: “The 20th anniversary of my solo debut—now I’m a college student... I ask new fans, ‘Why?’”

Photo courtesy of Gemstone E&M

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Bit] Singer Son Ho-young shared his thoughts on reaching the 20th anniversary of his solo debut and opened up about his concerns as a singer who is still growing.

Son Ho-young recently sat down with Sportschosun and said, “The 20th anniversary of my solo debut is now starting to feel a little real,” adding with a laugh, “But it doesn’t feel like 20 years have gone by. When I talk with fans, I still feel like I’m at the college-student stage. I’m a college student now.”

Son Ho-young, who made his solo debut in 2006 with the release of his first full-length album, “Yes,” is marking the 20th anniversary of his solo debut this year.

“When I talk with fans, I often say, ‘I just turned 20, and I’m just getting started.’ I’m the type of person who takes a long time to do anything. I take a long time to learn, to grow, and to prepare. I think I’m still on the way to becoming more complete. I think I’m in the process of becoming more complete as a person, as a human being, and as a singer,” he said.

Now in his 28th year since debuting as a member of the group g.o.d, Son Ho-young also discussed the differences between group and solo activities.

“With g.o.d, I used to say, ‘Let’s take responsibility for 20% and work hard.’ It was difficult, but possible. I just had to fill that part. But as a solo artist, there’s no division like that—it’s 100% me,” he said. “I know I’m sensitive, and I know I strive for perfection. I wanted to be 100% satisfied, but no matter how hard I tried, I couldn’t get there. That stressed me out. With g.o.d, I just had to faithfully fulfill my role, so I think that made things different,” he explained.

On the difference between g.o.d’s fanbase and his solo fanbase, he said, “The g.o.d fanbase and my fanbase are similar, but different. The feelings are all the same and similar, but I think some people have slightly different dispositions. I don’t know how to explain that in words.” He added, “I think g.o.d is loved by the public. Fan God is a major pillar behind that. But in my case, my fans’ support is definitely a huge force.”

He added with a laugh, “I ask new fans, ‘What brought you here?’ Then they ask me in return, ‘Why do you ask, oppa?’”

He also reflected on his personal growth as he looked back on the past 20 years.

“I had to live to find out what kind of person I was. I also learned what I could do and what I liked,” Son Ho-young said. “When I first made my solo debut, I practiced singing more than ever, with nothing but my voice. But music and skill didn’t grow in proportion to the amount of practice. I didn’t know that then. I thought if I just worked at it, I’d get there. Over those 20 years, I feel like I’ve gradually improved, as if climbing one step at a time,” he reflected.

Asked who first comes to mind after all these years of performing, he named his fans. “I don’t know if this sounds like lip service, but I can only think of my fans. These days, I have lots of opportunities to talk with them, and it helps a lot. I get a lot of strength from thinking, ‘I can still keep doing this.’” Son Ho-young said gratefully.

Asked whether he is satisfied with his music now, he replied, “Oh, no,” but added, “Still, I think I’ve become much more mature than I was 20 years ago.”

He also spoke candidly about his passion for taking on new challenges and his worries.

“I was always a kid with a lot of passion and ambition. I think I’m gradually maturing as I set aside a little more of that ambition and passion and think things through,” Son Ho-young said. “I still worry that I’ll make a lot of mistakes. The worries don’t go away. My worries and concerns seem to keep growing. I don’t want to disappoint my fans,” he confessed.

Son Ho-young will release the digital single “Go Around” at 6 p.m. on the 14th to mark the 20th anniversary of his solo debut. He will then hold solo concerts titled “Horizon” on the 31st and November 1 at KBS Arena in Gangseo-gu, Seoul.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.