Son Ho-young: “I thought it would be disrespectful to fans to delay my solo comeback any longer after five years”

Photo courtesy of Gemstone E&M

[Jeong Bit, Sportschosun] Singer Son Ho-young discussed why he is releasing a new song after five years to mark the 20th anniversary of his solo debut, as well as the preparations for his solo concert.

Son Ho-young recently met with Sportschosun at a café in Mapo, Seoul, and said, “I thought it would be disrespectful to my fans to delay my solo comeback any longer after five years.”

Son Ho-young will release the digital single “Go Around” on the 14th to mark the 20th anniversary of his solo debut. It is his first new solo song in about five years, since “In the Flow of Time,” released in 2021.

Asked why it had taken so long to release a new song, he said, “When it became the 20th anniversary, I didn’t want to put it off. I thought we shouldn’t let this occasion pass by. I thought that if I let it pass by again, it would be disrespectful to my fans.”

He added, “It’s not as if I deliberately waited for years. I tend to be quite fearful and sensitive when preparing an album. I have a lot of things I want to do, but if I’m not prepared for them, I don’t think I force myself to push ahead.”

The new song carries a message drawn from his experiences over the past 20 years. Son Ho-young explained, “I tried to write the lyrics. I’m older now, and time has passed, so I wanted it to be a song that suited me as a singer.” He continued, “Rather than a heartrending love story, I found myself thinking a lot about how things seemed okay when I looked back. I wanted to tell people that it was okay. And that led to the message, ‘It’s okay to go back. It’s okay to choose another path.’”

He added, “That’s how ‘Go Around’ came about. I think I, too, would have wanted to hear this song in the past.”

Introducing the song’s genre, he said, “You could think of it as pop with a somewhat light rock base. It can lift your spirits when you listen to it, and it can feel refreshing even in the morning. I wanted to make a song that would feel right whenever you listened to it.”

He also said that he boldly cut the second verse during the arrangement process. Son Ho-young said, “I focused on making sure it wouldn’t feel like something was missing when people listened to it. I cut the second verse during the arrangement. There’s only one verse, but with the chorus, it still runs about two minutes and 30 seconds.” He added, “I thought there was no need to repeat it. I didn’t think the song’s mood necessarily called for a second verse. I cut it even though there were lyrics in the second verse that I liked. It also has a bit of an easy-listening feel.”

The comforting message in the new song also connects with the concerns Son Ho-young has built up over a long time.

Son Ho-young opened up: “I have a lot of worries, thoughts, and fears. It’s been 20 years, but I feel like I’ve lived that way my whole life. I have a lot of regrets, and that makes me think even more.” He continued, “I like talking things through with people, and even though everyone has different kinds of pain, the answer that keeps coming up is that things will be okay once time passes. I think those experiences have accumulated.”

Photo courtesy of Gemstone E&M

Asked how the g.o.d. members had reacted to the new song, he laughed and said, “The people I never ask are the g.o.d. members and my father.”

He continued, “There’s a part of me that tends to avoid sharing good news with my older brother or older sister, even though I’d want to share it with friends or people around me. I’m not the type to tell my family first, even when I have good news.”

He added, “The members are a bit cold. They have a really bad habit of putting even good things in a negative light.” He continued, “I think it’s because we’re so comfortable with each other. They’re also very playful.”

Following the release of his new song, he will hold “Horizon,” a solo concert marking the 20th anniversary of his solo debut, at KBS Arena Hall in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, on the 31st and November 1. It will be his first solo concert in about five years, since “Hello? Son Ho-young” in 2021.

Son Ho-young said, “Based on what I’ve said so far, I shouldn’t overdo it. Still, it’s a 20th-anniversary concert, and I have this desire to include one or two performances like those from 20 years ago.” He added, “It hasn’t been long since I had knee surgery, and things start to break down as you get older. But regardless of that, I still want to do it.”

He continued, “I want to try something new within that, so I think I’ll take on the challenge. I really want to do something new at the concert, and I know how long the fans have waited, so I think that could be a gift to them.”

The set list will consist mainly of his solo songs. Son Ho-young said, “I don’t sing many g.o.d. songs at my solo concerts. I’m going to perform as many as I can from among the songs I’ve done.”

He added, “In terms of proportion, g.o.d. songs make up 10%, or 20% at most. What the fans want, too, is for me to sing more of my own songs. They want g.o.d. songs at g.o.d. concerts and Son Ho-young songs at Son Ho-young concerts.”

Son Ho-young will release the digital single “Go Around” at 6 p.m. on the 14th to mark the 20th anniversary of his solo debut. He will then hold the solo concert “Horizon” at KBS Arena Hall in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, on the 31st and November 1.

Reporter Jeong Bit | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.