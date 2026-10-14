Son Ho-young: “god’s dorms were run-down, but today’s K-pop juniors are amazing and I envy them”

Photo courtesy of Gemstone E&M

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Son Ho-young of the group god expressed his admiration for younger K-pop artists making their mark on the world stage.

Son Ho-young met with Sportschosun recently at a café in Mapo, Seoul, and said, “Our harsh life in god’s dorms shaped our identity,” adding, “Today’s K-pop juniors are amazing, and I envy them.”

Now in the 28th year since god’s debut, Son Ho-young spoke about what he had imagined his life would be like today when he first debuted. “Some things turned out just as I imagined, and others didn’t. I had hoped to become someone who could face the fans without shame and remain that way for a long time,” he said.

He went on to confess, “I thought I’d become someone a little different. I thought I’d write and compose a lot of songs and become a singer with a distinct identity as a solo artist. I guess that was the ambition I had when I was young. I don’t think I’ve turned out that way.”

He said that years of work had helped him recognize both his strengths and his limitations. “I started looking at myself objectively. I was ambitious, so whenever I noticed something I wasn’t good at, I thought I could overcome it if I worked hard, and I tried to. But as time passed, I realized I had my own identity and abilities. I think I’ve come to understand that more and more,” he admitted.

He explained, “By trying it, I realized I wasn’t particularly talented at creating things. Creativity isn’t something you can achieve through effort. I’ve now realized that I’m good at being a stabilizing presence in god. That’s how I came to take part in directing performances, too. I realized that was something I was better at.”

Asked whether he had expected to work as a singer for a long time, he replied, “I did want to keep doing it for a long, long time. I’m amazed and grateful that it came true.”

Photo courtesy of Gemstone E&M

He also talked about the younger K-pop artists currently making their mark on the world stage. “I’m grateful I came up in an earlier era. In fact, we’re the ones who get a lot of inspiration from our juniors,” Son Ho-young said. “It’s true that we built what we have on a past that hasn’t changed, but our juniors have surpassed that foundation beyond anything we imagined. I think we’re managing to hold our own without shame.”

Speaking in particular about the increasingly intense idol training system, he admitted, “When I see idol trainees, the competition is fierce. I wonder if I could have handled the pressure of that competition at their age. I’m not confident I could. I’m the type who takes a long time, so I don’t think I could survive such fierce competition.”

He went on to praise the younger artists: “They grew up seeing different things, so they have such broad perspectives, both musically and in general. That’s amazing, and I envy them.”

As for what makes god unique, he pointed to the patience and human bonds they had built over many years. “If there’s something I feel confident about because we’re god, it’s the human side of things, like patience. I’m confident in that, and I think it’s wonderful,” he said. “We don’t calculate everything; we acknowledge one another as people and try to understand how the other person feels.”

He also looked back on the harsh conditions in the dorms before his debut. Son Ho-young stressed that today’s juniors don’t need to go through the same hardships god faced in the past.

“They don’t need to have those experiences. They did bring us closer and help shape god’s identity,” Son Ho-young said, adding, “But when you’re preparing, you need skill, a system, and a strategy. That can’t be helped. You have to get it right.”

Son Ho-young will release “Go Around,” a digital single marking the 20th anniversary of his solo debut, at 6 p.m. on the 14th. He will then hold solo concerts titled “Horizon” on the 31st and November 1 at KBS Arena Hall in Gangseo District, Seoul.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.