god’s Son Ho-young offers practical advice to Fin.K.L, his fellow first-generation idols, on their reunion, saying, “There will be a lot of friction”

Photo courtesy of Gemstone E&M

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Son Ho-young of god expressed his delight at Fin.K.L, who announced they would resume full-group activities after 21 years.

Son Ho-young recently met with Sportschosun at a café in Mapo, Seoul. On Fin.K.L’s reunion after 21 years, he said, “I’m so glad,” adding, “There will be a lot of friction, and it will be hard.”

Fin.K.L recently announced they would resume full-group activities after 21 years and previewed a long-term project of about two years leading up to the 30th anniversary of their debut. The four members—Lee Hyori, Ok Joo-hyun, Lee Jin and Sung Yu Ri—plan to present a range of activities, including new music and performances, as well as a documentary, variety shows and exhibitions, under the slogan “Fin.K.L Re:Bloom.”

In particular, Fin.K.L and Son Ho-young now belong to the same agency, allowing them to continue a special connection. Speaking about the reunion, Son Ho-young said, “I’m really, really happy. I think people like me, who experienced Fin.K.L firsthand, will be looking forward to it. I wonder what it will feel like when Fin.K.L sings now.”

Above all, god, which Son Ho-young is a member of, and Fin.K.L are two of the leading first-generation idol groups that made their mark on the music scene together from the late 1990s to the early 2000s. Having shared that era, Son Ho-young also expressed anticipation for the music and performances Fin.K.L will present today.

“We were active at the same time and were really close, so I’m glad and happy that they’re doing this again in this era,” Son Ho-young said, welcoming his longtime colleagues’ return to activities.

As both a senior and a fellow first-generation idol who has continued team activities for a long time, he also offered some practical advice. Son Ho-young said, “I don’t think it will be all fun and games, as they might expect. There could be a lot of friction, and it could be hard.”

At the same time, he sent a message of support to the Fin.K.L members as they prepare to take the stage together again, saying, “But I want to tell them that nothing can compare to that first moment of stepping onto the stage. Only the four people who step onto that stage will know what it’s like.”

Son Ho-young will release the digital single “Go Around” at 6 p.m. on the 14th to mark the 20th anniversary of his solo debut. He will then hold a solo concert, “Horizon,” at KBS Arena in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, on the 31st and November 1.

Reporter Jeong Bit | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.