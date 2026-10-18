“I thought I’d do well as a solo artist, too”... Son Ho-young on the reality he faced after god hit the top: “A 20-year confession” (Full story)

Photo courtesy of Gemstone E&M

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] Although he reached the top with the group god, Son Ho-young’s 20 years as a solo singer have been a series of different challenges. From his ambition to surpass god’s stature to a reality that did not meet his expectations, and the confidence he gained belatedly, Son Ho-young looked back on his musical journey as he marked the 20th anniversary of his solo debut.

Son Ho-young made his solo debut in 2006 with his first full-length album, “Yes,” and this year marks the 20th anniversary of his solo debut. He has entered his 28th year since debuting as a member of god, but feels he is still growing as a solo singer.

“I think the 20th anniversary of my solo debut is starting to sink in a little. But it doesn’t feel like 20 years have passed. When I talk with fans, I still feel like I’m at the college-student stage. I’m a college student now,” Son Ho-young said with a laugh.

He continued, “I’m the type of person who takes a long time to do anything. I take a long time to learn, to grow, and to prepare. I feel like I’m still on the path to becoming more complete. As a person, as a human being, and as a singer, I think I’m still in the process of becoming complete.”

He admitted that, having experienced god’s success, he also had high expectations for his solo career. He was ambitious about becoming a solo singer who could surpass god’s stature.

“Honestly, I was ambitious. Looking back now, I feel that things went smoothly with god. I passed the audition, met the members, and met Jinyoung hyung as our producer. We debuted, gained momentum starting with our second album, and later won a grand prize,” Son Ho-young recalled.

He continued, “So I thought I was a lucky person, too. I thought things would go smoothly even when I released a solo album. I worked hard because I didn’t want to be embarrassed, and I thought I’d do well.” He confessed, “But I think it was only when I went solo that I first learned that things don’t work like that. I was 28 at the time, so I learned that lesson late.”

There was also a big difference between working as part of a group and as a solo artist. “With god, I thought I should work hard and take responsibility for 20 percent. It was difficult, but doable. But as a solo artist, I’m responsible for 100 percent of it,” Son Ho-young said. “I know I’m sensitive, and I know I strive for perfection. I want to make something that satisfies me 100 percent, but no matter how hard I tried, I couldn’t. That’s where the stress came from.”

The past 20 years were also a time for him to discover his strengths and limitations. “When I was younger, I thought I’d write and compose a lot, and become a solo singer with a distinct style. But I don’t think that’s who I am now,” Son Ho-young said. “I tried creating things and realized I’m not particularly talented at it. Creativity isn’t something you can achieve through effort.”

Instead, he discovered a new possibility. “I’ve come to realize that I’m good at being a stabilizing presence in god. That led me to take part in directing our performances. I realized that’s something I’m better at,” Son Ho-young said.

Photo courtesy of Gemstone E&M

As he came to understand himself, he created “Go Around,” a new song marking the 20th anniversary of his solo debut. Released on the 14th, “Go Around” is his first solo song in about five years, following “In the Passing Time” in 2021.

Speaking about his long hiatus, Son Ho-young said, “I tend to be nervous and sensitive when preparing an album. I have a lot of things I want to do, but if I’m not ready, I don’t think I force it.” He added, “When my 20th anniversary came around, I didn’t want to put it off. I thought it would be disrespectful to my fans if I let this occasion pass, too.”

The new song offers comfort drawn from his experiences over the past 20 years. “Rather than an intense love story, I kept thinking that, looking back, things had turned out okay. I wanted to tell people it would be okay. That led to the message, ‘It’s okay to go back. It’s okay to choose another path,’” Son Ho-young explained. “I think I would have wanted to hear this song in the past, too.”

The song is pop built around a light rock sound. “I wanted to make a song that would feel good whenever you listened to it,” Son Ho-young said. “During the arrangement process, I cut the second verse. There was a lyric in it that I liked, but I cut it anyway. I thought the song’s mood didn’t really need a second verse.”

Following the release of his new song, Son Ho-young will hold “Horizon,” a solo concert celebrating the 20th anniversary of his solo debut, at KBS Arena Hall in Seoul’s Gangseo District on the 31st and November 1. It will be his first solo concert in about five years, following “Hello? Son Ho-young” in 2021.

“It’s a 20th-anniversary concert, so I’m ambitious about including one or two performances like the ones I did 20 years ago. It hasn’t been long since I had knee surgery, and as I get older, things start to break down,” Son Ho-young said. Still, he added, “I want to do it regardless. I know how long the fans have waited, so I think this new challenge could be a gift to them.”

The concert will focus on the music of solo singer Son Ho-young, rather than god. “I don’t sing many god songs at my solo concerts. They make up 10 percent, or at most around 20 percent,” he said. “What the fans want, too, is for me to sing more of my own songs. They want god songs at god concerts and Son Ho-young songs at Son Ho-young concerts.”

Photo courtesy of Gemstone E&M

Of course, god remains a strong support for Son Ho-young as a solo singer. “It means a lot to have a family in my bandmates. Since I started out as a member of god, that’s definitely a huge part of my life,” he said warmly.

Asked how god had managed to stay together for so long, he said, “First of all, all five of us are timid. We’re really down-to-earth people. None of us is particularly bold.” He added, “Not one of the five has a similar personality to another. There should be just one Joonie hyung, not two,” drawing laughter.

He continued, “There’s someone who listens and mediates, someone who has to keep things centered and handle multiple roles, and someone who says exactly what needs to be said. I couldn’t bring us together like this if I were asked to. We’re a truly fascinating combination. You could say it was meant to be.”

He also expressed delight at the full-group comeback of Fin.K.L, who were active around the same time as god. “I’m so happy. We were genuinely close and active at the same time, so I’m glad and excited to see them doing this again in this day and age,” Son Ho-young said.

He continued, “I don’t think it will all go as happily as they might imagine. They may clash a lot, and it could be difficult.” Still, he offered his support: “But I want to tell them that nothing can compare to that very first moment onstage. Only the four of them who step onto that stage will know what it feels like.”

He expressed his respect for the younger K-pop artists making their mark on the world stage. “We’re the ones who get a lot of inspiration from our juniors. They’ve gone far beyond what we could have imagined in this industry. I think we’re doing our best to keep going without feeling ashamed,” Son Ho-young said.

As for what makes god unique, he pointed to the human bonds they had built over many years. “If there’s something we can be confident about as god, it’s our human qualities, like patience. We’re not calculating; we acknowledge one another as people and try to understand how each person feels,” Son Ho-young stressed.

The biggest driving force that enabled him to continue his solo career for 20 years was his fans. “I don’t know if this sounds like lip service, but it’s all thanks to the fans. These days, I have a lot of opportunities to talk with them, and it helps a lot. They give me a lot of strength and make me feel, ‘I can still do this,’” Son Ho-young said gratefully.

Now that he has reached the 20th anniversary of his solo debut, is he satisfied with his music? Son Ho-young replied firmly, “Oh, no,” but added, “Still, I think I’ve matured a lot compared with who I was 20 years ago.”

He continued, “I hope I can gradually express myself based on everything I’ve built up so far. I’m slow, so I think I’m only now starting to feel a little more confident.” He added, “That goes for this song and for what comes next. I think I’ll be able to try all kinds of things. I don’t think there’s anything I shouldn’t do. We’re already talking about the next song.”

Photo courtesy of Gemstone E&M

Reporter Jung Bit | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.