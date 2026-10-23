ENHYPEN Meets WHO Director-General... The Positive Influence of Its ‘Vampire’ Universe

Photo courtesy of BELIFT LAB

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] ENHYPEN met with the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) to share the results of its global blood donation campaign and discuss future activities.

According to BELIFT LAB, a label under HYBE Music Group, ENHYPEN met with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at HYBE headquarters in Yongsan District, Seoul, on the 22nd. Officials from the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Blood Services Headquarters of the Korean Red Cross also attended.

The meeting came about as a result of ENHYPEN’s ongoing efforts to encourage blood donation. The group shared its experience of inspiring fans to take part voluntarily through music and discussed ways to raise public awareness and participation.

Director-General Tedros pointed out that many patients who need transfusions are unable to receive safe blood in time, and praised the members for donating blood themselves and setting an example. He also highlighted the success of turning interest into action, with fans organizing group blood donations around the world following ENHYPEN’s global blood donation pledge.

Director-General Tedros said, “Blood is the most precious gift anyone can give to another person—the gift of life. I am proud of every member of ENHYPEN for their dedication to working with WHO to encourage blood donation and save lives.”

He also expressed hope that ENHYPEN could play an important role in raising young people’s awareness of various health issues. Director-General Tedros said, “The previous campaign reached millions of people and was a great success,” adding, “ENHYPEN and ENGENE, the name of the fandom, have the real power to make an impact on the world. I’m a fan of yours, too.”

ENHYPEN replied, “We started this campaign hoping that those who support us would join in, and we’re grateful that ENGENE around the world have taken part. We hope to continue making meaningful changes together with our fans.” Kim Tae-ho, CEO of the group’s agency BELIFT LAB, said, “ENHYPEN are artists with a strong desire to change the world for the better. We will continue to consider together what we can do to make a better world.”

Photo courtesy of BELIFT LAB

ENHYPEN’s blood donation campaign began last January alongside the release of its seventh mini album, THE SIN : VANISH. At the time, the group drew inspiration from the “vampire” concept, a central theme in its narrative, and held a joint campaign with the Korean Red Cross. Blood donation buses were stationed at major gathering places for fans, and an online event was also held for participants nationwide.

As a result, a total of 7,730 people took part in blood donation through online and offline activities (January 16–25, 2026). Of these, 1,031 were first-time donors, about 19 times the number in the period before the campaign. The campaign expanded to Japan and Singapore, bringing the cumulative number of participants to about 10,000.

Last June, ENHYPEN joined forces with WHO and expanded its activities worldwide. To mark 2026 World Blood Donor Day, the group released content highlighting the importance of ensuring a safe blood supply. The members also donated blood themselves to encourage fans to take part.

Reporter Jung Bit | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.