ALPHA DRIVE ONE (ALD1) takes ‘Talk to Me’ to a music show for the first time... with a softer touch this time

Screenshot from the ‘M Countdown’ broadcast

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] The group ALD1 performed its new song ‘Talk to Me’ on a music show for the first time.

ALD1 released the digital single ‘Talk to Me’ at 6 p.m. on the 22nd via various music platforms. That same day, the group unveiled its first performance of the new song on Mnet’s ‘M Countdown’ and began promoting the follow-up track.

That day, ALD1 presented a performance with a dreamy atmosphere. The members conveyed the mood of the song through polished styling, expressive facial acting and a relaxed stage presence.

Their fluid dance lines brought out the song’s signature sweetness, while their synchronized choreography showcased the members’ chemistry. The performance also caught the eye as it moved between delicate gestures and crisp, precise choreography.

After delivering a powerful performance of ‘Born Diary,’ the title track of its second mini album, ALD1 showed a contrasting mood in ‘Talk to Me’ with sweet vocals and gentle choreography.

‘Talk to Me’ is an indie alternative pop song that combines refreshing synthesizer sounds with the distinctive groove of rhythm and blues. Its sea-evoking sound is complemented by vocals infused with the members’ individual styles.

ALD1 will release the music video for the digital single ‘Talk to Me’ on the 27th.

Reporter Jeong Bit | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.