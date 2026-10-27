JAY B: “It’s a single, but it weighs on me... This time, pop, not deep R&B”

JAY B. Photo courtesy of 528Hz

[Jeong Bit, Sportschosun reporter] Singer JAY B is stepping beyond the familiar framework of R&B and trying something new musically.

On the 27th, JAY B met with Sportschosun at a cafe in Mapo-gu, Seoul, and talked about how he felt ahead of the release of his third single, “Chptr. 1,” the process of making the new songs, and his musical changes.

“Chptr. 1,” released that day, is his first new release in about four months, following his third mini-album, “TR.EE,” released in June. It is the first installment in a single series presented in a format different from a full-length album or EP, and includes the title track “Honeydew” and the B-side “Sweety.”

“It feels heavier than I expected. Since it was a single, I told myself not to take it too seriously, but as the process went on, there were parts that became more serious. I felt I had to do it well, even though it was a single,” JAY B said.

He added, “Since we were preparing it in a short time, we ended up releasing it as a single rather than an EP. Still, I wanted it to have meaning.”

Those concerns were also reflected in the single’s title. JAY B said, “It was actually difficult to figure out how to define a single. I tend to listen to music in album form. Rather than treating it lightly just because it’s a single, I wondered if I could make it a substantial series.” He added, “I think I’ll continue with ‘Chapter 2’ and ‘Chapter 3.’ Rather than giving it an overly grand meaning, I wanted it to carry one important meaning.”

The album took about four to five months to prepare. It was a busy period, as he had to balance work on the new release with a world-tour schedule that took him between Asia and the United States.

“We also needed time to align the overall direction, color, and identity. I had to go on tour in between, too. After a show, I’d return to the hotel, check what needed checking, go to sleep, and then wake up and check again,” JAY B recalled.

JAY B. Photo courtesy of 528Hz

The title track “Honeydew” is a synthwave song blending a rhythmic bassline with dreamy synthesizer sounds. JAY B explained, “‘Honeydew’ has a meaning like a sweet term of endearment. I wanted to convey that I’d do my best for you, my sweet one.”

In particular, he focused on creating a sound that differed from the music he had presented before. JAY B explained, “This time, the direction is different from my previous music. In terms of sound, it moves away from R&B and comes closer to a synth bass sound. It’s also a genre that lets me present the performance cleanly.”

He continued, “‘Honeydew’ has a soft, tender feel to me. So, on the contrary, I put a lot of thought into making the sound texture rough.” He added, “The whistling fit well, so I included it, but the part I focused on most was the bassline.”

There were also many concerns during the production process. JAY B said, “Some people felt the whistling sounded like it was trying too hard to be kitschy, and suggested leaving it out and focusing on the bassline. But others thought the track wouldn’t work without that sound.” He added, “This time, I wanted to bring in more pop elements rather than deep R&B.”

The B-side ‘Sweety’ is a pop R&B song that conveys his feelings for his fans. JAY B said with a laugh, “‘Sweety’ is a song I made while thinking of my fans. Of course, I also worked on ‘Honeydew’ while thinking of my fans.” As for his participation in the work, “I worked on ‘Sweety’ from the very beginning

to the very end, and I participated in writing and composing ‘Honeydew,’” he replied.

JAY B. Photo courtesy of 528Hz

The choice of title track took into account the new musical direction and the potential for a performance. JAY B said, “‘Honeydew’ had more parts that could showcase a performance, and it had more of a hook.” He added, “Maybe because I’d listened to ‘Sweety’ so much, it felt like it had lost a little energy. I thought it would be better to show people something new.”

He also expressed satisfaction with the performance. JAY B said confidently, “Of all the songs I’ve worked on so far, this one seems to be the best fit for both the music and the performance. It came out just as I’d imagined—simple and cool.” He added, “I enjoyed rehearsing it, too. The choreography in the post-chorus is especially appealing.”

JAY B. Photo courtesy of 528Hz

This change is also connected to the experience of reflecting on his musical roots through his recently completed world tour, “tape: roots.”

“The performances and this single seem a little different,” JAY B said, before adding, “Through performing, I realized again that the music I like is R&B and soul. But I first started making music through dancing.”

He added, “I thought I should make R&B that you can dance to, and that seems to be where the pop elements came in. I also listened to a lot of Michael Jackson’s songs.”

JAY B’s third single, “Chptr. 1,” will be released on various music platforms at 6 p.m. on the 27th.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.