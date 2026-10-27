JAY B: “GOT7’s ‘Stop Stop It’—it only does well when we’re promoting it... There was a reason it didn’t work back then”

JAY B. Photo courtesy of 528Hz

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] GOT7 member JAY B gave an honest reaction to the hit song “Stop Stop It,” which has been rediscovered 12 years later.

On the 27th, JAY B met with Sportschosun at a café in Mapo District, Seoul, and talked about the recent renewed interest in GOT7’s “Stop Stop It.”

“Stop Stop It,” released by GOT7 in 2014, has recently been making the rounds again, particularly on short-form platforms and social media. As younger idols take part in challenges copying the song’s choreography, the performance from 12 years ago is also attracting renewed attention.

JAY B laughed and said, “It only does well when we’re promoting it.”

He continued, “There was a reason it didn’t work back then. The outfits...” He trailed off, then recalled the styling at the time: “It had suspenders, and the fit was weird too,” drawing big laughs.

Seeing younger artists perform GOT7’s music again also made him realize that he had become a senior artist.

“I’ve often thought that I’ve become a senior artist who has an influence,” JAY B said, sharing an anecdote about the younger group KickFlip.

“When GOT7 were promoting ‘PYTHON,’ our schedules overlapped with KickFlip’s. They gave us signed CDs, and we exchanged CDs, giving them ours too,” JAY B recalled. “I looked at what they had written, and they said, ‘Thanks to you, seniors, we can promote like this.’ I thought it was lovely of them to say that.”

JAY B. Photo courtesy of 528Hz

He said he had also felt how K-pop culture had changed at music-show venues. Asked about plans to appear on music shows again, JAY B joked, “I have plans, but I’m not sure there’s room for me to join. When I went, I realized I was now almost the most senior one there.”

He was especially struck by the culture of younger idols filming short-form content. JAY B explained, “When I went to an awards ceremony recently, I wasn’t the most senior, but I was surprised by the new culture. There was no downtime. I found it fascinating to see them constantly filming Shorts or Reels backstage.”

He is still considering whether to incorporate these trends into his own activities. “If I get the chance, I think I will. But honestly, what I’m aiming for seems pretty far removed from that, so I’m still thinking it over,” JAY B said. “Since it’s such a trend, I do consider it, but I wonder whether there’s anything in my music and performances that would lend itself to that.”

JAY B’s new single “Chapter.1” will be released on various music platforms at 6 p.m. on the 27th.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.