JAY B: “GOT7 brought in a lot of revenue for JYP... I met Park Jin-young this time, too”

JAY B. Photo courtesy of 528Hz

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] JAY B of the group GOT7 expressed pride in his former agency, JYP Entertainment, and spoke of his enduring ties with producer Park Jin-young.

JAY B met with Sportschosun at a café in Mapo District, Seoul, on the 27th and spoke about GOT7’s contribution to JYP Entertainment’s revenue. “I think we covered from the basement up to the third floor. We brought in more revenue than people might think. It’s a shame that more people don’t know about it,” he said.

After debuting with GOT7 in 2014, JAY B continued group activities at JYP Entertainment before pursuing an independent career after his exclusive contract expired in 2021. He now works under his agency, 528Hz, and personally shapes his musical direction, from planning his solo albums to their music and performances.

“One advantage of a large agency is that you can work on big projects together and help each other manage major risks. But it seems that you have less autonomy and a smaller role in decision-making,” JAY B said.

He added, “When you work alone, you’re given a lot of autonomy and control, but I think you have to take responsibility yourself. That’s the difference as I see it, but it’s definitely significant.”

Although he left JYP Entertainment and gained control over his musical direction, his relationship with producer Park Jin-young continued.

JAY B said, “Before this single came out, I met Jinyoung hyung, and we had a meal and talked.”

He also shared an anecdote about feeling nervous while playing him the new song. JAY B recalled, “I wasn’t going to play it for him because I was afraid he’d scold me, but I worked up the courage and showed it to him. He really liked it.”

He added, “I’d heard him say he liked my songs, but this was the first time he’d asked, ‘Do you have a choreography video?’ He definitely seemed to like it after watching the video.” He continued, “I thought it might be his style.”

JAY B’s new single, “Chapter.1,” will be released on various music platforms at 6 p.m. on the 27th.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.