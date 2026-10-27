JAY B: “Why I Can’t Let Go of GOT7...”

JAY B. Photo courtesy of 528Hz

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] JAY B, leader of GOT7, spoke candidly about why the group continues its full-group activities and its plans for the future.

JAY B met with Sportschosun at a café in Seoul’s Mapo District on the 27th and said, “GOT7 is what I started, so I want to protect it. In a way, it might just be lingering attachment. I feel it would be a shame to let all the time we’ve spent go to waste, and I also have hopes that we could do more.”

GOT7, which debuted in 2014, continued its group activities even after its exclusive contract with JYP Entertainment expired in 2021. While the members pursued solo activities under their respective agencies, they released full-group albums and kept the group going.

JAY B, as the group’s leader, played a particularly big role in this process. “Since I’m the leader, I took the lead. The activities we did with Warner Music last time and the ‘Winter Album’ were things I planned. I met with people and suggested we do them,” he said.

However, he shared his realistic concerns about future full-group activities. “I wonder if we can do more. I can bring it up, but I know everyone is busy,” JAY B said. “I know we should do it, but I do wonder whether it’s possible.”

Asked why he couldn’t let go of the name GOT7, he candidly said, “I don’t know about the other guys, but GOT7 is what I started, so I want to protect it. It’s not some grand reason like staying true to our original intentions. In a way, it might just be lingering attachment.”

JAY B trailed off, saying, “Just the thought of letting this go...” before adding, “I feel it would be a shame to let all the time we’ve spent go to waste, and I also have hopes that we could do more.”

It is still too early to give concrete plans to fans waiting for full-group activities. “The members and I haven’t talked recently about our next activities,” JAY B said. “There’s still quite a bit of time, and some of the guys are doing their military service. I think we should start talking about it soon.”

JAY B. Photo courtesy of 528Hz

Asked how the members react to his new songs, he explained, “I tell them to listen when they come out. If I let them hear the songs beforehand and then heard some comment, I might feel like I had to change something, so I tend to just do my best to make them.”

He laughed and said, “This time, Jinyoung (Park Jinyoung) contacted me when the teaser came out. He said it was cool. He asked, ‘Did you lose even more weight?’ and I said, ‘I’m maintaining it.’”

“I also give Jinyoung feedback after watching his drama 100 Days of Lies, but I’m holding back my thoughts on the current one,” he added, showing his special affection for the members.

This November, he will also take the stage with fellow GOT7 members Mark and BamBam at ‘2026 K-pop Masters Special Live in Bangkok,’ which will be held in Bangkok, Thailand.

Asked how the three came to perform together, JAY B replied, “It’s a festival, so it wasn’t something we planned separately. Things came together, and it ended up this way.”

JAY B’s new single ‘Chapter.1’ will be released on various music platforms at 6 p.m. on the 27th.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.