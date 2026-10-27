AND2BLE: “Our first comeback? We prepared as hard as we did for our debut album and will show how we’ve grown”

A showcase for the group AND2BLE was held at Blue Square Hall in Hannam-dong, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 27th. The members pose (from left: Ricky, Han Yujin, Zhang Hao, Yoo Seungeon, and Kim Gyuvin). Reporter Jung

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] The group AND2BLE shared their thoughts on their comeback.

AND2BLE held a showcase for their second mini-album, “Sequence 2: Attraction,” at Blue Square in Yongsan on the 27th and said, “We prepared just as hard as we did for our debut album.”

This is their first new album in about five months, following their debut album, “Sequence 1: Curiosity,” released last May, and marks their first comeback since debuting. Zhang Hao said, “I wrapped up our debut promotions in good health and happily. I could really feel that we were loved, so I looked forward to our first comeback. I want to show how much we’ve grown.” Yoo Seungeon said, “When I met fans during our debut, I felt nervous, but this time I want to set aside some of that nervousness and make it an enjoyable time.”

Kim Gyuvin said, “We prepared for this album just as hard as we did for our debut album,” while Han Yujin said, “I’m really excited because I think I’ll be able to enjoy these promotions. We’ve come back having grown since our debut, so please look forward to it.”

The album explores, with a sophisticated sensibility, the emotional shift from “curiosity,” which began with their previous release, through “interest” and on to “attraction.” It takes a closer look at what naturally catches the eye and sensitively portrays the new feelings discovered there, promising to showcase an even deeper appeal.

Ricky explained, “There are five tracks in total. Each has a different appeal, and they explore the keywords ‘interest’ and ‘attraction’ in various ways.”

AND2BLE will release their second mini-album, “Sequence 2: Attraction,” on various music platforms at 6 p.m. on the 27th.

Reporter Jung Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.