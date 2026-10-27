AND2BLE on new song “French Kissing”: “Choreography with two lips coming together is the highlight... mature, restrained sex appeal”

AND2BLE’s showcase was held at Blue Square Hall in Hannam-dong, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 27th. AND2BLE performing its title track. Photo by Jung Jae-kun, /2026.10.27/

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] The group AND2BLE introduced its new song.

AND2BLE held a showcase for its second mini-album, “Sequence 2: Attraction,” at Blue Square in Yongsan District, Seoul, on the 27th, saying, “The choreography with two lips coming together is the highlight,” and adding, “It has a mature and restrained sex appeal.”

The title track “French Kissing” is a tropical R&B track that captures the moment of attraction with the greatest intensity. It portrays a moment when gazes linger, scents mingle, and the boundaries between two people disappear. Comparing the intense attraction, which seems to make all the senses pause for a moment, to “heaven,” it depicts an emotion that is both sacred and thrilling.

Captivating vocals over a sound that blends a hypnotic groove with a reggae bass line create a deeply immersive experience. In particular, the globally renowned production team London Noise, which has produced numerous K-pop hits, contributed to the track’s polish by handling its composition and arrangement.

Zhang Hao said, “When I first heard it, I liked the dreamy melody, and the more I listened, the richer the instrumental sounds seemed. It was also different from what we’ve shown so far, and I thought it suited AND2BLE well.” Yoo Seungeon added, “The ‘Ooh La La’ part in the chorus stuck with me. The distinctive London Noise sound in the intro also made me think, ‘Ah, this is something we can be confident in.’”

They also talked about the key choreography. Han Yujin explained, “The move is done by imagining two lips and bringing them together, so we named it ‘French Kissing,’ like the title.”

Yoo Seungeon said, “It has a mature and restrained sex appeal. The choreography is relaxed, and we tried to express the mood of the song through our expressions and movements.”

AND2BLE will release its second mini-album, “Sequence 2: Attraction,” through various music platforms at 6 p.m. on the 27th.

Reporter Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.