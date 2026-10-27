AND2BLE: “What fell short in our debut promotions? We didn’t get to show our visuals much... We’ll show more”

AND2BLE’s showcase was held at Blue Square Hall in Hannam-dong, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 27th. The members (from left: Ricky, Han Yujin, Zhang Hao, Yoo Seungeon and Kim Gyuvin) are posing. Photo by Jung Jae-kun,

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] The group AND2BLE looked back on its debut album promotions.

AND2BLE held a showcase for its second mini-album, “Sequence 2: Attraction,” at Blue Square in Yongsan District, Seoul, on the 27th. “We were disappointed that we didn’t get to show our team’s visuals much,” the group said. “We want to show more.”

The new album, released about five months after the group’s debut album, “Sequence 1: Curiosity,” came out in May, marks its first comeback since debut. Zhang Hao said, “We wrapped up our debut promotions healthy and happy. It really hit me that we were loved, so I looked forward to our first comeback. I wanted to show how much we’ve grown.” Yoo Seungeon said, “When we met our fans at the time of our debut, we felt nervous. This time, I want to set aside some of that nervousness and create an enjoyable time.”

Kim Gyuvin said, “We worked just as hard preparing this album as we did our debut album.” Han Yujin said, “I’m really looking forward to these promotions because I think we’ll be able to enjoy them. We’ve grown since our debut and come back, so please look forward to it.”

The album deftly captures the emotional progression that began with “curiosity” in the previous release, moved through “interest” and led to “attraction.” By taking a closer look at what naturally catches the eye and vividly portraying the new feelings discovered there, it is expected to showcase a deeper appeal.

Asked what they had focused on for this album, Yoo Seungeon said, “We thought about how we could become better known to the general public. So I paid attention to my vocals. After performing on a variety of stages, I think I’ve become more solid vocally.” Han Yujin highlighted the group’s synergy, saying, “Our goal was to show a polished performance as a team. We tried to bring out each other’s strengths.”

With “attraction” and “interest” as the keywords for these promotions, they also talked about what aspects of their appeal they hoped people would be drawn to. Kim Gyuvin said confidently, “I think the chemistry among the members is one of our charms. Our vocal abilities and performances are probably strengths, too. I think watching our performances can take you from interest to attraction.”

They also reflected on what had fallen short in their debut promotions. Yoo Seungeon said, “If before we were focused on singing, now I think we can show more with confidence and composure. It’s a shame we weren’t able to show our visuals much, and I want to show more.”

AND2BLE will release its second mini-album, “Sequence 2: Attraction,” at 6 p.m. on the 27th on various music streaming platforms.

Reporter Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.