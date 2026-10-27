“2026 is our year”... AND2BLE, a growth-oriented group that won’t rest on its laurels (Full Story)

AND2BLE held its showcase at Blue Square Hall in Hannam-dong, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 27th. The members (from left: Ricky, Han Yujin, Zhang Hao, Yoo Seungeon, and Kim Gyuvin) pose for a photo. Reporter Jeong

The “monster rookie group” AND2BLE is gearing up to take another leap just five months after its debut, this time with “restrained sexiness.”

AND2BLE held a showcase for its second mini-album, “Sequence Two: Attraction,” in Blue Square, Yongsan District, Seoul, on the 27th and shared its thoughts on its comeback.

This new album comes about five months after the group’s debut album, “Sequence One: Curiosity,” released last May, and marks its first comeback since debuting. Zhang Hao said, “We wrapped up our debut promotions in good health and happiness. It really sank in that we were loved, so I looked forward to our first comeback. I want to show how much we’ve grown.” Yoo Seungeon said, “When we met our fans during our debut, I felt nervous. This time, I want to set aside some of that nervousness and create an enjoyable time.”

Kim Gyuvin said, “We worked just as hard preparing this album as we did our debut album.” Han Yujin added, “I’m really looking forward to these promotions because I think I’ll have fun. We’ve grown since our debut and come back, so please look forward to it.”

AND2BLE held its showcase at Blue Square Hall in Hannam-dong, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 27th. AND2BLE performs its title track. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun, /2026.10.27/

The album captures, with a polished sensibility, the emotional shift from “curiosity,” introduced in the previous release, through “interest” and into “attraction.” The group takes a closer look at the people or things that naturally catch the eye and vividly portrays the new emotions discovered there, showcasing an even deeper appeal.

Ricky explained, “There are five tracks in total. Each has a different appeal, and they explore the keywords ‘interest’ and ‘attraction’ in various ways.”

The title track, “French Kissing,” is a tropical R&B track that captures the moment of “attraction” with the greatest intensity. It portrays a moment when gazes linger, scents mingle, and the boundaries between two people disappear. Comparing an intense attraction that seems to bring all the senses to a temporary halt to “heaven,” it depicts an emotion that is both sacred and dizzying.

Captivating vocals over a sound combining a hypnotic groove and reggae bass line create a deeply immersive experience. The globally renowned production team LDN Noise, which has produced numerous K-pop hits, composed and arranged the track, further refining it.

Zhang Hao said, “When I first heard it, I liked the dreamy melody, and the more I listened, the richer the instrumental sounds seemed. It was also different from what we’ve shown so far, and I thought it suited AND2BLE well.” Yoo Seungeon added, “The ‘Ulala’ part in the chorus stuck with me. The signature LDN Noise sound in the intro also made me think, ‘Ah, this is something I can count on.’”

They also talked about the signature choreography. Han Yujin explained, “It’s a move where we imagine two lips overlapping, and we named it ‘French Kissing,’ just like the title.”

Yoo Seungeon said, “It has a mature, restrained sexiness. The choreography is relaxed, and we tried to express the mood of the song through our expressions and movements.”

AND2BLE held its showcase at Blue Square Hall in Hannam-dong, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 27th. AND2BLE performs its title track. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun, /2026.10.27/

Asked what they focused on for this album, Yoo Seungeon said, “We thought about how we could become better known to the public. So I focused on my vocals. I think we’ve actually become stronger vocally after performing on a variety of stages.” Han Yujin highlighted the team’s synergy, saying, “Our goal was to show how polished we are as a team. We tried to bring out each other’s strengths.”

With “attraction” and “interest” as the keywords for these promotions, they also discussed what they hoped people would find appealing. Kim Gyuvin said confidently, “The chemistry between the members is one of our charms. Our vocal abilities and performances are probably strengths, too. When people watch us perform, they’ll move from interest to attraction.”

AND2BLE’s debut album sold more than 730,000 copies in its first week (the album sales during the week after its release), placing it among the top four K-pop group debut albums of all time for first-week sales. Given that achievement, the group is expected to feel considerable pressure over the sales performance of this album as well.

Yoo Seungeon said, “Rather than feeling pressured by those things, I feel grateful and want to repay our fans.” Zhang Hao reaffirmed his resolve: “We were so moved and happy to receive so much love when we debuted. We’ll do our very best to repay you this time, too. I’m determined to grow more than I did yesterday. I’ll always approach things with a fresh mindset.”

They also looked back on what they felt had been lacking during their debut promotions. Yoo Seungeon said, “If before we were so focused on singing, now I think we can show ourselves with a little more confidence and composure. I regret that we didn’t get to show our visuals enough, so I want to show more of them.”

AND2BLE held its showcase at Blue Square Hall in Hannam-dong, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 27th. AND2BLE performs its title track. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun, /2026.10.27/

As for what he hopes to achieve with this album, Kim Gyuvin said, “I hope 2026 will be remembered as AND2BLE’s year. As time passes and people look back on 2026, I hope they’ll remember it as the year AND2BLE debuted and the year AND2BLE made its mark.”

On measurable achievements, Kim Gyuvin said, “Our next goal is to have our performance recognized and win an award for it. I want to leave a deep impression with the energy we pour into our performances. We won’t rest on our current achievements.”

They also mentioned the labels they hope to earn. Kim Gyuvin said, “I hope people will call us a growth-oriented group. I hope our trajectory keeps rising with each promotion. I want us to be a group people look forward to and are curious about.” Han Yujin added, “Since so many people have expectations for us and are paying attention to us, I want to live up to even more than that. So I want to earn the label ‘Just as expected of AND2BLE.’”

AND2BLE will release its second mini-album, “Sequence Two: Attraction,” on various music platforms at 6 p.m. on the 27th.

Reporter Jung Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.