“The Me from Back Then Is Dead”... JAY B’s Candid Confession in His 13th Year Since Debut (Full Story)

JAY B. Photo courtesy of 528Hz

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] “The person I was back then is dead. I was reborn.”

He had no hesitation about acknowledging his past complacency. When “Stop Stop It,” GOT7’s song from 12 years ago, drew renewed attention, he laughed and blamed the suspenders he wore at the time, but said he had been confident in the music. Now in his 13th year since debut, JAY B, leader of GOT7 and a solo singer, has stepped away from the familiar sounds of R&B and returned to “dance,” where it all began for him.

JAY B released his third single, “Chapter. 1,” on the 27th and began solo promotions. It marks his comeback about four months after releasing his third mini-album, “TR.EE,” last June and wrapping up a world tour spanning 11 cities across Asia and the Americas.

Speaking about the single series, which differs from a full-length album or EP, JAY B admitted, “It feels heavier than I expected. Since each release is a single, I tried to take it lightly, but the more I worked on it, the more serious I got. Even though it’s a single, I felt I had to do it well.”

He explained, “I struggled with how to define a single. I usually listen to music by album. Rather than treating it lightly just because it’s a single, I wondered if I could make it a weightier series,” adding, “I think I’ll continue with ‘Chapter 2’ and ‘Chapter 3’ next time, too.”

He spent about four to five months preparing this single. With the world tour and work happening at the same time, it was a busy period. JAY B recalled, “I also needed time to align the overall direction, color and identity. After a show, I’d return to the hotel, check what I needed to check, go to sleep, then wake up and check again.”

JAY B. Photo courtesy of 528Hz

The title track, “Honeydew,” is a synthwave song that blends a rhythmic bassline with synthesizer sounds. It represents a different musical approach from the rich R&B he has presented so far.

JAY B said, “Sound-wise, I moved away from R&B and closer to synth bass. It’s also a genre that lets me present the performance cleanly,” adding, “‘Honeydew’ has a soft, supple feel, so I actually wanted to make the sound texture rougher. The part I focused on most was the bassline.”

He added, “Some people thought the whistle sounded like it was trying too hard to be kitschy and suggested leaving it out, while others felt the song couldn’t do without it,” explaining, “This time, I wanted to add more pop elements rather than go for deep R&B.”

JAY B. Photo courtesy of 528Hz

Above all, this single reflects his yearning for the stage. JAY B emphasized, “I started making music in the first place because of dance. I joined the company through dance, and I worked while dancing,” adding, “Because I’ve gone deep into R&B, I think fans assume I won’t dance anymore, but I never wanted to give up dancing in the first place.”

He also reflected on his musical roots during his recent world tour, “Tape: Roots.” JAY B said, “Through the shows, I realized again that the music I love is R&B and soul. But dance was what I started with,” adding, “I thought I should make R&B you can dance to, and I think that’s where the pop elements came in. I also listened to a lot of Michael Jackson’s songs.”

His ambitions as a solo artist were also clear. JAY B said, “I want to be a pop R&B dance singer. I want to stay rooted in R&B without giving up dance, because dance is one of my strengths.”

He was also highly satisfied with the performance, given how much thought he had put into it. JAY B said confidently, “Of everything I’ve worked on so far, this feels like the best match between the music and the performance. It came out just as I imagined: simple and cool,” adding, “I enjoyed practicing it, too.”

JAY B. Photo courtesy of 528Hz

Meanwhile, “Stop Stop It,” released by GOT7 in 2014, has recently drawn renewed attention, especially on short-form video platforms and social media, and has even inspired challenge videos by younger idols.

JAY B laughed and said, “It would’ve been nice if it had done well when we were promoting it,” then joked, “There was a reason it didn’t do well back then. The outfits were the problem. They were suspenders, and the fit and everything looked weird.”

The reactions of younger artists had also made him realize that he had become a senior in the industry. JAY B recalled, “When GOT7 was promoting ‘PYTHON,’ our schedules overlapped with the guys from KickFlip. We exchanged signed CDs, and theirs said, ‘Thanks to our seniors, we’re able to promote like this.’ It was sweet of them to say that.”

He named 82MAJOR as a younger group he has been keeping an eye on. JAY B remarked, “They seem really talented. Other groups are good, too, but they stood out to me more.”

He had also noticed how K-pop culture had changed at music shows. JAY B laughed and said, “I have plans to appear on music shows, but I don’t know if there’ll be a place for me to fit in. When I went, I’d become the most senior one there.”

He added, “I was surprised by the new culture when I went to an awards ceremony, too. There wasn’t any downtime. It was fascinating to see people constantly filming YouTube Shorts or Reels backstage,” admitting, “I’d do it if I had the opportunity, but I’m not sure whether my music and performance have something that lends itself to that.”

JAY B. Photo courtesy of 528Hz

JAY B debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2014 and began pursuing an independent career after his exclusive contract expired in 2021. He now makes his own decisions about everything from album planning and music to the stage, with 528Hz as his base.

Leaving the system of a large entertainment agency gave him freedom, but also brought greater responsibility.

JAY B explained, “A large agency can work with you on big projects and help manage major risks. But I think that comes at the expense of autonomy and agency,” adding, “When you work alone, you have a lot of autonomy and agency, but you also have to take responsibility yourself. The difference is definitely significant.”

Park Jin-young, head of his former agency JYP Entertainment, also reacted positively to the new song. JAY B said, “Before this single came out, I met Jinyoung hyung for a meal. I was going to avoid playing him the new song because I thought he might scold me, but I worked up the courage and showed it to him. He really liked it.”

He added with a laugh, “I’d heard him say he liked a song before, but this was the first time he asked, ‘Do you have a choreography video?’ He clearly liked it when he watched the video,” adding, “I thought it might be his style.”

He also expressed pride in his former agency, JYP Entertainment. Asked how much GOT7 had contributed to the company’s revenue, JAY B replied with a laugh, “I think we covered from the basement up to the third floor. We generated more revenue than I expected. It’s a little disappointing that more people don’t know that.”

JAY B. Photo courtesy of 528Hz

In fact, even after going independent, JAY B never let go of the name GOT7. Despite the members working under different agencies, the group has continued by releasing albums as a full group. JAY B, as the leader, played a major role in making that happen.

JAY B said, “As the leader, I took the initiative. I planned our last activities with Warner Music and the ‘Winter Album,’ and met with people to get them on board.”

But he is unsure whether the group can continue working in the same way. JAY B admitted, “I wonder if we can do more. I can bring it up, but I know everyone is busy. I know we should do it, but I still wonder if it’s possible.”

His reason for wanting to keep GOT7 together was simple. “GOT7 is what I started with, so I want to protect it. It’s not some grand reason like staying true to my original intentions. In a way, it might just be that I can’t let go. Just thinking about letting this go... I feel that all the time we’ve spent would be a waste, and I also have hope that we can do more.”

There have been no concrete discussions yet about a full-group comeback. JAY B said, “Some of the guys are serving in the military, and there’s still a little time left. I think we should start talking about it soon.”

The members stay in touch and support one another’s individual activities. JAY B laughed and said, “When the teaser for this single came out, Jinyoung contacted me and said it looked cool. He asked, ‘Did you lose more weight?’ and I said, ‘I’m maintaining it.’”

This November, he will also take the stage with fellow members Mark and BamBam at “2026 K-Pop Masters Special Live in Bangkok,” held in Bangkok, Thailand. JAY B explained, “It’s a festival, so it wasn’t something we planned separately. It just worked out that way as we came together.”

JAY B. Photo courtesy of 528Hz

He also reflected on his own attitude regarding past controversies involving his social media. JAY B said, “I feel the weight of responsibility. I think I was complacent in the past.”

He continued, “Even when I was walking around on the street, I didn’t think of myself as a celebrity. I actually acted like I was nobody, and that was wrong,” admitting, “I should have thought about my responsibility given my position. I’ve reflected on it a lot.”

Those feelings are also reflected in the album track “Sweety.” JAY B said, “There’s a line in the lyrics of ‘Sweety’ that goes, ‘I can’t help you, but I can sing for you,’” adding, “I may not be someone who can provide practical help to fans, but I want to be helpful. I’m grateful when I hear that I’ve helped.”

He also expressed his gratitude to fans who have stayed by his side for a long time as well as those who have recently joined. JAY B laughed and said, “New fans are fascinating. I wonder what they see in me that makes them like me. I’m grateful,” then added, “But please don’t dig too deep into the past. The person I was back then is dead. I was reborn.”

He added, “I’m grateful to my longtime fans for becoming my friends. I think I’ll be able to tell my new fans, ‘Thank you for becoming my friends,’ too, as time goes on.”

JAY B. Photo courtesy of 528Hz

Finally, JAY B emphasized that even in his 13th year since debut, his confidence on stage remained unchanged. “It’s probably true that it’s hard to break into the market right now. But I’m not discouraged by that. I’m that confident. I’m confident in my performance, which can keep up, and in my distinctive vocal tone. Above all, when it comes to live performances, I’m more than 100% confident.”

So what does the opening page of this new “chapter” mean? JAY B laughed and said, “You could see this album as the start of me as a dance singer. I danced during ‘Layback,’ too, but this time I focused more on dance,” adding, “I hope it becomes like the ‘Stop Stop It’ challenge. But I think that’s just luck.”

Like his confession that “the person I was back then is dead,” JAY B looked back on his past self and chose once again the “dance” that had set his dream of becoming a singer in motion 13 years ago. Having stepped outside the familiar framework of R&B and reached a new starting line as a dance singer, he has drawn interest in the next chapter he will continue to write.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.