MAMA Awards organizers: “Park Bo-gum will host this year, serving as a guide for two days”

The 4th BSA (Bluedragon Series Awards) was held on the 18th at Paradise City in Incheon. Park Bo-gum, who won the Upbit Popular Star Award, is giving his acceptance speech. Incheon—Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2025.07.18/

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Actor Park Bo-gum will return as host of the MAMA Awards this year.

Yoon Shin-hye, head of Mnet’s business division, said at a press briefing for the “2026 MAMA Awards,” held on the 29th at the Grand Ballroom of the Eliena Hotel in Gangnam, Seoul, “Park Bo-gum will be joining us as host again this year.”

The MAMA Awards began in 1999 as the “Video Music Awards,” expanded into an Asian music awards ceremony in 2009, and was rebranded under its current name in 2022. This year, it will be held at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan over two days, November 20 and 21.

This year’s main concept is “Music Interstellar (A MUSIC INTERSTELLAR).” It embodies the idea of transcending boundaries of time and space, generations, and tastes through music. Based on this concept, an “All Generation” K-pop stage featuring artists from different generations and genres is planned.

Yoon Shin-hye, head of Mnet’s business division, explained the concept: “The concept is a process of freely drifting from star to star within Music Interstellar, which transcends time and space, imagination and reality, and encountering unexpected excitement and the dazzling power of music.”

The 20th and 21st will be divided into Chapter 1 and Chapter 2, respectively. Yoon said, “Chapter 1 consists of the artist category. The awards in the singer category will be presented.” Chapter 2 is the performance category. Yoon said, “Awards will be presented for works in each genre, including songs, music videos, and dance.”

Actor Park Bo-gum will serve as host, linking the two chapters. Yoon said, “He’s someone you can’t leave out when you talk about the MAMA Awards. Since we first connected in 2016, he has shared MAMA Awards moments with us.”

She added, “Mr. Park’s sincerity about music adds depth to the MAMA Awards. He is set to serve as a guide, connecting Chapter 1 and Chapter 2.”

Park Bo-gum also sent a video message. He said, “Over the two days, I aim to convey the sincerity of the music MAMA wants to share. This time, I plan to share this process as the storyteller for Music Interstellar. Since this is a moment K-pop fans around the world have been waiting for, I want to create a stage beyond imagination. I’d be grateful if you joined me on this special journey.”

The 2026 MAMA Awards will be held at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan on November 20 (Friday) and 21 (Saturday). The event will be broadcast live on Mnet and streamed live worldwide via major digital platforms, including Mnet Plus.

Reporter Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.