MAMA Awards: “BIGBANG to collaborate with Dooly—the meeting of a legendary artist and a legendary character”

BIGBANG. Photo courtesy of YG Entertainment

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Group BIGBANG and Dooly will meet at MAMA.

Yun Shin-hye, head of Mnet’s business division, said at a briefing for the “2026 MAMA Awards (2026 MAMA AWARDS)” held on the 29th at the Grand Ballroom of Eliena Hotel in Gangnam, Seoul, “BIGBANG is set to collaborate with Dooly,” describing it as “a meeting of a legendary artist and a legendary character.”

The MAMA Awards began in 1999 as the Video Music Awards, expanded into an Asian music awards ceremony in 2009, and rebranded under its current name in 2022. This year, the event will be held over two days, November 20 and 21, at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan.

This year’s main concept is “Music Interstellar (A MUSIC INTERSTELLAR).” It conveys the idea of crossing boundaries of time and space, generations, and tastes through music. Based on this concept, the event plans to present an “All Generation” K-pop stage featuring artists from different generations and genres.

The scale of the lineup will also expand. This year, the event is expected to feature the largest number of performing artists ever for a single region. The lineup includes BIGBANG, CL, ALPHA DRIVE ONE (ALD1), Babymonster, CORTIS, ENHYPEN, ILLIT, INI, KiiiKiii, LE SSERAFIM, Nayeon, NCT Wish, RESCENE, ALLDAY PROJECT, and ZEROBASEONE, among others.

Meanwhile, a collaboration with animation will also be unveiled. A meeting with Dooly the Little Dinosaur is also in the works.

The division head said, “Dooly and his friends are set to meet artists on the MAMA stage. The featured artist is BIGBANG. Aren’t you excited to see how this meeting between a legendary artist and a legendary character comes together? We’re working hard to prepare. We’ll create an iconic stage infused with dreams and imagination.”

The 2026 MAMA Awards will be held on Friday, November 20, and Saturday, November 21, at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan. The event will be broadcast live on Mnet and streamed worldwide in real time through major digital platforms, including Mnet Plus.

Reporter Jeong Bit | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.