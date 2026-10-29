MAMA Awards organizers say: “‘Legendary duo’ Panic to take the stage...collaborate with artists from CORTIS to WOODZ”

Panic. Photo courtesy of Music Farm Entertainment

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] The “legendary duo” Panic will take the stage at MAMA.

Yun Shinhye, head of Mnet’s business division, said at a briefing for the “2026 MAMA Awards” held on the 29th in the Grand Ballroom of Hotel Eliena in Gangnam, Seoul, “Panic is set to perform at MAMA,” adding, “They’ll collaborate with younger artists, from CORTIS to WOODZ.”

The MAMA Awards began in 1999 as the Video Music Awards, expanded into an Asian music awards ceremony in 2009, and rebranded under their current name in 2022. This year, they will be held at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan on November 20 and 21.

This year’s main concept is “A MUSIC INTERSTELLAR.” It conveys the idea of transcending boundaries of time and space, generations, and tastes through music. Based on this concept, the event plans to present an “All Generations” K-pop stage featuring artists from different generations and genres.

The lineup is also expanding. This year is set to feature the largest-ever number of performing artists at a single location. The lineup includes BigBang, CL, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, BABYMONSTER, CORTIS, ENHYPEN, ILLIT, INI, KiiiKiii, LE SSERAFIM, Nayeon, NCT Wish, RESCENE, ALLDAY PROJECT, and ZEROBASEONE, among others.

A surprise addition to the lineup was announced that day: the legendary male duo Panic will take the stage.

Yun said admiringly, “Mnet launched in 1995, and Panic debuted that same year. I described them as rebels who sang about being different, and even now, when I listen to Panic’s songs, I can feel that message. Panic will perform at MAMA.”

She added, “They are set to present collaborative stages with other younger artists. CORTIS members Martin and Seonghyeon, WOODZ, ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Taerae, ALLDAY PROJECT’s Woochan, and Hearts2Hearts’ Yuha will join them.”

The “2026 MAMA Awards” will be held at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan on November 20 (Friday) and 21 (Saturday). They will be broadcast live on Mnet and streamed worldwide in real time through major digital platforms, including Mnet Plus.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.