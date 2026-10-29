MAMA Awards organizers: “ENHYPEN to put on a Dune-themed performance, bringing vampire and space universes together”

ENHYPEN. Photo courtesy of BELIFT LAB

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] The group ENHYPEN is set to cross paths with the film Dune.

At a press conference for the “2026 MAMA Awards (2026 MAMA AWARDS)” held on the 29th at the Grand Ballroom of the Eliena Hotel in Gangnam, Seoul, Mnet Business Division Head Yoon Shin-hye said, “ENHYPEN will put on a performance based on the film Dune: Part 3,” adding, “Please look forward to the meeting of a vampire universe and a space universe.”

The MAMA Awards began in 1999 as the Video Music Awards, expanded into an Asian music awards ceremony in 2009, and was rebranded under its current name in 2022. This year, the event will be held over two days, November 20 and 21, at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan.

This year’s main concept is “Music Interstellar (A MUSIC INTERSTELLAR).” It embodies the idea of transcending boundaries of time and space, generations, and tastes through music. Based on this concept, the event plans to present “All Generation” K-pop stages featuring artists from diverse generations and genres.

The scale of the lineup is also expanding. This year, a record number of performing artists for a single region is expected to take part. The lineup includes BigBang, CL, ALPHA DRIVE ONE (ALD1), Babymonster, CORTIS, ENHYPEN, ILLIT, INI, KiiiKiii, LE SSERAFIM, Nayeon, NCT Wish, RESCENE, ALLDAY PROJECT, and ZEROBASEONE, among others.

Among them, ENHYPEN will put on a performance based on the film Dune: Part 3. Division Head Yoon said, “ENHYPEN is a group with a clearly defined universe. Dune’s space-themed universe and ENHYPEN’s vampire universe will come together, so please look forward to seeing what kind of performance they put on.”

The 2026 MAMA Awards will be held over two days, November 20 (Friday) and 21 (Saturday), at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan. The event will be broadcast live on Mnet and streamed worldwide in real time through major digital platforms, including Mnet Plus.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.