Park Bo-gum takes the lead as BigBang meets Dooly... ‘2026 MAMA’ to bring ‘Interstellar’ to life through music (Full Story)

Shin Hyung-kwan, Yoon Shin-hye and Park Chan-wook, from left. Photo provided by Mnet

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] The MAMA Awards, with a 27-year history, is returning as a massive festival that breaks down boundaries between music, generations and genres.

A press conference for the 2026 MAMA Awards (KM Chart Awards 2026) was held on the 29th at the Grand Ballroom of Hotel Eliena in Gangnam, Seoul. Shin Hyung-kwan, head of CJ ENM’s Music Contents Business Division; Park Chan-wook, head of the Convention Business Division; and Yoon Shin-hye, head of Mnet’s Business Division, attended and unveiled the key concepts, special stages and new programs planned for this year’s awards.

The MAMA Awards began in 1999 as the Video Music Awards, expanded into an Asian music awards ceremony in 2009, and was rebranded under its current name in 2022. This year’s event will be held at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan on November 20 and 21.

This year’s main concept is ‘A MUSIC INTERSTELLAR.’ It conveys the idea of transcending boundaries of time and space, generations and tastes through music. Yoon Shin-hye explained, “The concept is the process of freely drifting between stars within Music Interstellar, which transcends time and space, imagination and reality, and encountering unexpected excitement and the dazzling power of music.”

The awards ceremony is divided into Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 over two days. Chapter 1, held on the 20th, is the Artist category, with awards presented in the singer categories. Chapter 2 on the 21st is the Performance category, with awards recognizing works such as songs, music videos and dance.

The 4th BSA (Bluedragon Series Awards) were held on the 18th at Paradise City in Incheon. Park Bo-gum, who won the Upbit Most Popular Star Award, is giving his acceptance speech. Incheon | Reporter Heo Sang-wook,

The central figure connecting the two chapters is Park Bo-gum. Yoon said, “Park Bo-gum is someone you can’t leave out when talking about the MAMA Awards. Since we first worked together in 2016, he has shared many moments at the MAMA Awards,” adding, “Park Bo-gum’s sincerity about music adds depth to the MAMA Awards. This year, he is set to serve as a guide connecting Chapter 1 and Chapter 2.”

This year, Park Bo-gum will go beyond his usual role as host and serve as an ambassador. Yoon explained, “He has more than fulfilled his role as host over the years. This year, I wanted the concept to have substance and the storytelling to work well,” adding, “Previously, Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 had separate hosts, but this year I wanted Park Bo-gum to deliver the story in both chapters. We’re considering different ways for him to tell it.”

Park Bo-gum also sent a message in a video. He said, “Over the two days, I hope to convey the sincerity of the music MAMA wants to share. This time, I’ll tell this story as the storyteller of ‘Music Interstellar,’” adding, “It’s a moment K-pop fans around the world have been waiting for, so I’m going to create a stage that goes beyond their imagination. I’d be grateful if you joined us on this special journey.”

BigBang. Photo provided by YG Entertainment

This year’s lineup will feature the largest number of performing artists ever at a single location. BigBang, CL, ALPHA DRIVE ONE (ALD1), Babymonster, CORTIS, ENHYPEN, ILLIT, INI, KiiiKiii, LE SSERAFIM, Nayeon, NCT Wish, RESCENE, ALLDAY PROJECT and ZEROBASEONE will take the stage, among others.

A special collaboration stage spanning K-pop’s past, present and future has also been announced. First, BigBang will team up with the popular animated series Dooly the Little Dinosaur.

Yoon said, “Dooly and Dooly’s friends are set to meet artists on the MAMA stage. The artists they’ll meet are BigBang,” adding, “A meeting between a legendary artist and a legendary character—doesn’t that sound exciting? We’re working hard to prepare. We’ll make it an iconic stage infused with dreams and imagination.”

Panic. Photo provided by Music Farm

The male duo Panic, who debuted in 1995, will also put on a special stage. Yoon said, “Mnet launched in 1995, and Panic debuted that same year. They were described as rebels who sang about being different, and you can still feel that message when you listen to Panic’s songs today,” introducing the performance by saying, “Panic will perform on the MAMA stage.”

Panic is also preparing a collaborative stage across generations with younger artists. The performers include Martin and Seonghyeon of CORTIS, WOODZ, ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Taerae, Woochan of ALLDAY PROJECT and Maria of Hearts2Hearts. It will bring together music and voices from different generations on one stage.

ENHYPEN. Photo provided by Belift Lab

ENHYPEN will present a special stage inspired by the film ‘Dune: Part 3.’ Yoon said, “ENHYPEN is a group with a clearly defined universe. The cosmic universe of the film ‘Dune’ and ENHYPEN’s vampire universe come together

and what kind of stage they will create—please look forward to it,” she urged.

Park Chan-wook. Photo provided by Mnet

The staging of the performances will also be changed. This year, the event will introduce a 360-degree stage and adjust the height of the artists’ seating to match the audience’s eye level. The organizers plan to reduce the physical and psychological distance between artists and audiences by making active use of the seating area in the performers’ movements around the venue.

The awards ceremony is also expanding its reach. The MAMA FAN FESTA, making its debut this year, will run both online and offline across Osaka and on Mnet Plus from November 9 to 21. The aim is to make it a festival where fans do more than simply watch performances—they can take part and experience it firsthand.

Park Chan-wook explained, “We focused on offering something people can experience and feel, rather than something that ends with simply watching. We’ve prepared a variety of programs so people can seek out what they love in their own way, discover new tastes and feel as if they’re part of a festival.”

Around Dotonbori in Osaka, visitors will be offered food discounts through a collaboration with MAMA, and a program will let them explore the city on electric kick scooters. At the Ferris wheel, they can listen to music by the nominated artists. Various programs are also planned for Namba Plaza, including a welcome stage and ‘Star Touch,’ where fans can high-five artists via video.

Yoon Shin-hye. Photo provided by Mnet

On the achievements of the MAMA Awards over 27 years, the emphasis was on the value of growing alongside the K-pop industry rather than on profitability. Yoon Shin-hye said, “I don’t think it can be judged solely by the returns on investment. We’ve held the ceremony overseas since 2010, and I believe we created it with the goal of giving music fans around the world new musical experiences.”

She continued, “There have been many challenges, but meeting K-pop fans from all over the world at the venue has brought out many emotions in me. In a way, I think we’ve developed a sense of mission,” adding, “We’ve carried out the show responsibly, and I believe it’s meaningful that this has contributed to the growth of Mnet, MAMA and K-pop. I think that’s an achievement.”

Shin Hyung-kwan. Photo provided by Mnet

He also shared his thoughts on the possibility of holding the event in Korea. Shin Hyung-kwan replied, “We’re working on a range of plans. We’ll make an announcement once we have a clearer direction.” Explaining why Osaka, Japan, was chosen as this year’s host city, he said, “We considered it a key market. You can think of it as planning that goes beyond the local character of a new host city.”

He also addressed the possibility that the dates might overlap with FANOMENON, a K-culture festival Park Jin-young is preparing for next year. Shin said, “FANOMENON also has experts involved, including committee chair Park Jin-young, and we’re looking forward to it and cheering them on.”

Plans for responding to unexpected situations, including disasters, were also revealed. Last year, during the deadly major apartment fire in Tai Po, Hong Kong, the MAMA Awards held its ceremony in a mood of mourning, canceling the red-carpet event and having performers wear black.

Park Chan-wook recalled, “There was a fire last year, and we gave it a great deal of thought. I remember donating to Hong Kong under the concept ‘Support Hong Kong’ and offering comfort through music.”

He added, “We’re preparing in advance for different scenarios this time as well. For earthquakes in Japan, for example, we’re preparing protocols for different levels of magnitude. A separate team will be in place at the venue so we can respond immediately.”

The 2026 MAMA Awards will be held at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan on November 20 (Friday) and 21 (Saturday). The ceremony will be broadcast live on Mnet and streamed in real time worldwide through major digital platforms, including Mnet Plus.

Reporter Jeong Bit | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.