Cho Kyu-hyun to hold Asia tour across 7 cities, kicking off in Seoul this December

Photo courtesy of Antenna

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Singer Cho Kyu-hyun will meet fans on an Asia tour following the release of his new album.

On the 30th, Cho Kyu-hyun announced the Asia tour by posting a poster for “Kyuhyun (KYUHYUN) Asia Tour ‘Continue’” on his official social media accounts.

“Continue” is an Asia tour named after the EP Cho Kyu-hyun is set to release on Nov. 11. According to the announcement, the tour will visit seven Asian cities, beginning in Seoul from Dec. 18 to 20, followed by Bangkok on Jan. 9, 2027; Hong Kong from Feb. 13 to 14; Tokyo on Feb. 21; Taipei from Feb. 27 to 28; Kobe from Mar. 21 to 22; and Kaohsiung from Mar. 27 to 28. The phrase “and more” hints at the announcement of additional stops, raising expectations.

In particular, Cho Kyu-hyun plans to meet fans with a varied set list spanning his best-known songs to date, including new tracks. He is expected to showcase his wide musical range by bringing his signature deep vocals and emotional sensibility to every part of the performance without holding back.

Cho Kyu-hyun will release the EP “Continue” through various music streaming platforms at 6 p.m. on Nov. 11. Drawing on the musical world he has built to date, the album expresses his determination to keep sharing his own good music and stories without change. He will then kick off the Asia tour at Jangchung Arena in Jung District, Seoul, from Dec. 18 to 20.

Reporter Jeong Bit | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.