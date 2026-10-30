Ko Ji-yong returns to the Sechs Kies stage after overcoming divorce and declining health... Eun Ji-won and Kim Jae-deok to sit out

Photo courtesy of Mountain Movement Story

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jeong Bit] Ko Ji-yong, formerly of the group Sechs Kies, will take the stage with his fellow members again for the first time in about 10 years.

According to concert organizer Mountain Movement Story on the 30th, Ko Ji-yong, Jang Su-won and Lee Jae-jin will hold a special performance, “The Tree in Inspire (THE TREE in INSPIRE) – Sechs Kies’ Untold Story,” at 6 p.m. on December 15 and 16 at Inspire Arena on Yeongjongdo Island, Incheon.

The performance is being held ahead of the 30th anniversary of Sechs Kies, which debuted in 1997. It will be the first official event featuring the three together, and unlike a typical concert, it will combine music, conversation and dinner. The members, who have pursued their own paths for a long time, are expected to share with fans stories they have not had a chance to tell before.

Eun Ji-won and Kim Jae-deok, two of the group’s current four members, will not take part in the performance, and former member Kang Sung-hoon is not listed either. The fact that the three will perform on their own at the large-scale Inspire Arena has also drawn attention.

Above all, Ko Ji-yong’s participation is drawing interest. After Sechs Kies disbanded in 2000, Ko left the entertainment industry and worked as a businessman. Even when Sechs Kies reunited through MBC’s “Infinite Challenge” in 2016, he only made a surprise appearance at a guerrilla concert and did not take part in the group’s official activities.

At the time, Sechs Kies resumed activities as a five-member group without Ko Ji-yong, comprising Eun Ji-won, Lee Jae-jin, Kim Jae-deok, Kang Sung-hoon and Jang Su-won. The group was later reorganized as a four-member act when Kang left in 2019, and released a mini-album as a four-member group in 2020.

Meanwhile, Ko kept his distance from Sechs Kies’ official activities while occasionally appearing on television, including on KBS2’s “The Return of Superman.”

He also had a falling-out with Sechs Kies fans in 2018. At the time, a Sechs Kies fan coalition alleged that Ko and his company were using the group’s brand and fandom for business purposes, and asked that Ko be removed from the group profile on portal sites. In response, the group’s then-agency, YG Entertainment, said it would honor the fans’ request and proceed with revising the profile.

Meanwhile, Ko recently drew attention over his personal life. He only belatedly revealed last July that he and family medicine specialist Yang-Im Hur had divorced by mutual agreement in April 2024. The couple married in 2013 and had a son, Ko Seung-jae, the following year. They had also shared their family life on “The Return of Superman.”

A legal dispute over visitation with their son also arose after the divorce. Ko filed for a provisional injunction against Yang-Im Hur, seeking to prevent interference with visitation and the posting of photos and videos of their child. Hur’s side said that the couple had made no separate arrangements for regular visitation when they divorced, and that she had already petitioned the court for a ruling on visitation. Ko’s son is reportedly currently in Hur’s custody, and she holds parental authority.

There were also health problems. In September, Ko said through his agency that shortly after his divorce in 2024, he was taken to hospital with liver cirrhosis and shock, among other issues, and that his health had deteriorated to the point that he was at the brink of life and death. His agency said his condition had worsened to just short of liver cancer, and Ko also revealed that he had been hospitalized several times over about two years and had gone through a difficult period.

Since then, Ko has kept in touch with fans by sharing updates on social media. On the 29th, he also posted a photo of himself smiling brightly.

Reporter Jeong Bit | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.