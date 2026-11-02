xikers’ Minjae: “I’m glad I got the chance to produce the title track I had dreamed of since before debut”

The group xikers held a media showcase for the release of its eighth mini album at MYUNGHWA LIVE HALL in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 2nd. Member Minjae poses. Reporter Jung Jae-kun, /2026.10.31/

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Minjae of the group xikers expressed his excitement about producing a title track for the first time.

Minjae of xikers held a showcase for the group’s eighth mini album at MYUNGHWA LIVE HALL in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul, on the 2nd and said, “It was a dream I’d had since before debut to produce a title track, and it has come true.”

xikers made a comeback to the music scene about six months after releasing their seventh mini album, “ROUTE ZERO: The ORA,” last May. Minjae shared his thoughts on the comeback, saying, “We’re greeting everyone with an album that captures a new journey. We plan to show even bolder energy.”

This new album continues the new series introduced through their previous work. It tells the story of them finding their own path and moving forward, stepping beyond predetermined coordinates and heading toward an unfamiliar journey no one has taken before.

The title track, “DIENAMITE,” captures xikers standing on a new path after breaking away from the established order. It portrays the moment when uncontrollably growing desire leads to a precarious state on the verge of an explosion, delivering a bold warning to the world.

Above all, leader Minjae showcased his producing skills by participating in the lyrics, composition and arrangement of the title track “DIENAMITE,” as well as the composition and arrangement of the B-side “Dum.” This is the first time a song produced by Minjae himself has been selected as a xikers title track, raising expectations among global fans.

Minjae said, “It’s a song with an appealing rough guitar sound. I’m glad I got the chance to take part in producing it, and a dream I’d had since before debut has come true. It’s also a genre I’d wanted to try at least once.”

Members SooMin and Jake also contributed to the title track’s lyrics. SooMin said, “The work took a long time. Since Minjae produced it, there were detailed instructions, too. It was my first time working in this genre, so I worked hard to create a good rap section.” Jake also nodded and said, “I’d been thinking about a rap part that could show my character.”

The title differs from “DYNAMITE,” the spelling of the word for the explosive, which has prompted curiosity. Minjae explained, “It has two meanings. I thought it was time for xikers to turn the world upside down, so I thought of ‘dynamite,’ meaning an explosion. But our motto is ‘Do or Die’—do it or die. Since we wanted to take the stage as if our lives depended on it, we changed it to ‘die,’ meaning to die.”

xikers will release their eighth mini album, “ROUTE ZERO: THE CALLING,” on various music platforms at 6 p.m. on the 2nd.

Reporter Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.