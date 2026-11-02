xikers: “Lee Sung-woo of No Brain, our senior appears in our new song’s MV; we hope to work on a song together next time”

On the afternoon of the 2nd, the group xikers held a media showcase for the release of its eighth mini-album at MYUNGHWA LIVE HALL in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. The 10 members are posing together onstage. Photo by

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] The group xikers introduced the music video for its new song.

xikers held a showcase for its eighth mini-album, “ROUTE ZERO: THE CALLING,” at MYUNGHWA LIVE HALL in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul, on the 2nd. “Lee Sung-woo of No Brain, our senior will appear in the title track’s music video,” the group said, adding, “We’d like to try working on a song together next time.”

xikers returned to the music scene about six months after releasing its seventh mini-album, “ROUTE ZERO: The ORA,” last May. Minjae shared the group’s thoughts on its comeback, saying, “We’re greeting you with an album that captures a new journey. We plan to show even bolder energy.”

This new album continues the series introduced on the previous release. It tells the story of xikers finding and following its own path, and depicts the group moving beyond fixed coordinates toward an unfamiliar journey no one has taken before.

The title track, “Dynamite (DIENAMITE),” portrays xikers stepping beyond the established order and onto a new path. It depicts a moment when uncontrollably growing desire leads to a precarious state on the brink of explosion, delivering a bold warning to the world.

As striking as its intense title, the music video is powerful too. Hunter said, “The music video’s message is about unearthing and the revival of roots. It comes through clearly in the group dance and guitar scenes during the final dance break.”

Minjae expressed gratitude to Lee Sung-woo, who made a surprise appearance, saying, “Lee Sung-woo of No Brain, our senior joined us.” Minjae added, “We wanted to show the roots of music, and we wanted to include a legendary senior from an earlier era. So we asked senior Sung-woo to take part in the section with the guitar solo, and Lee readily said, ‘That sounds fun.’ Now that we’ve formed a connection, we’d like to try working on a song together next time.”

xikers will release its eighth mini-album, “ROUTE ZERO: THE CALLING,” on various music platforms at 6 p.m. on the 2nd.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.