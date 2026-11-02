xikers: “We considered a challenge like our senior labelmates ATEEZ’s ‘Bad’... Wooyoung hyung cheered us on too”

The group xikers held a media showcase for the release of their eighth mini album at MYUNGHWA LIVE HALL in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 2nd. The 10 members are posing together on stage. Reporter

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] The group xikers shared the support they received from their senior labelmates ATEEZ.

xikers held a showcase for their eighth mini album, “ROUTE ZERO: THE CALLING,” at MYUNGHWA LIVE HALL in Yeongdeungpo District on the 2nd and said, “ATEEZ’s Wooyoung hyung cheered us on, saying, ‘Keep fighting for this album too!’”

xikers returned to the music scene about six months after releasing their seventh mini album, “ROUTE ZERO: The ORA,” last May. The new album continues the new series introduced through their previous release, telling the story of them finding their own path and moving forward, and of leaving their predetermined coordinates behind to embark on an unfamiliar journey no one has taken before.

The title track, “DIENAMITE,” portrays xikers breaking free from the established order and standing on a new path. It captures the moment when an uncontrollably growing desire leads to a precarious state on the verge of explosion, delivering a bold warning to the world.

In connection with their senior labelmates ATEEZ recently receiving a lot of love for “Bad,” the group also discussed a challenge. Yujun said, “Our seniors received a lot of love for ‘Bad.’ When we saw the guitar performance and choreography, we wondered if there was a part that could become a highlight. We made a challenge that would be easy to follow. Wooyoung hyung often buys us meals, and he told us to keep fighting for this album too.”

ATEEZ will also make a comeback on the 13th, so the two groups will promote at the same time. HYUNWOO said, “Our seniors will put on a great performance, and we’ll show you a great performance too.” Junghoon added, “We’ve watched our seniors and learned from them since our trainee days, finding our own way. We’ve prepared a lot because we want to show our own unique charms too.”

Their previous album surpassed 330,000 copies sold on its fourth day after release, quickly topping their previous best first-week sales record of 320,000 copies, so there is likely to be considerable pressure surrounding this album’s performance as well. HYUNWOO said emphatically, “We tend to talk a lot before releasing an album. We’ve never ranked No. 1 on a music show, so we set a goal of our own. Whatever we achieve, I think it will be thanks to our fans’ support. We’ll do our best.”

xikers will release their eighth mini album, “ROUTE ZERO: THE CALLING,” on various music platforms at 6 p.m. on the 2nd.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.