xikers to make a comeback alongside senior labelmates ATEEZ: “We’ll show our own charms” (Roundup)

The group xikers held a media showcase for the release of their eighth mini-album at MYUNGHWA LIVE HALL in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 2nd. The 10 members pose together onstage. Photo by Jung

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] The group xikers is set to make a comeback alongside their senior labelmates ATEEZ, kicking off a friendly competition. With both groups promoting at the same time, xikers are determined to make their presence felt with music and performances that set them apart.

xikers held a showcase for their eighth mini-album, “ROUTE ZERO: The Calling,” at MYUNGHWA LIVE HALL in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, on the 2nd, saying, “We’ll show you even bolder energy” and “We’ll show you our own charms.”

xikers have returned to the music scene about six months after releasing their seventh mini-album, “ROUTE ZERO: The ORA,” last May. Minjae shared his thoughts on the comeback, saying, “We’re greeting you with an album about a new journey. We plan to show you even bolder energy.”

The new album continues the series that began with their previous release and tells the story of the group forging its own path. It depicts them leaving behind fixed coordinates and setting out on an unfamiliar journey that no one has taken before.

The group xikers held a media showcase for the release of their eighth mini-album at MYUNGHWA LIVE HALL in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 2nd. xikers perform the title track. Photo by Jung

The title track, “DIENAMITE,” portrays xikers stepping beyond the established order and onto a new path. It captures a moment when an uncontrollably growing yearning leads to a precarious point just before an explosion, delivering a bold warning to the world.

In particular, leader Minjae showcased his producing skills by contributing to the lyrics, composition and arrangement of the title track “DIENAMITE,” as well as the composition and arrangement of the B-side “Dum.” This is the first time a song produced by Minjae himself has been selected as a title track for xikers.

“It’s a song with compelling rough guitar sounds,” Minjae said. “I’m happy to have had this great opportunity to take part in producing it, and a dream I’d had since before our debut has come true. It’s also a genre I’d wanted to try at least once.”

Members SooMin and Jake also helped write the title track’s lyrics. SooMin said, “The work took a long time. Since Minjae hyung produced it, he also had detailed requests. It was a genre we hadn’t tried before, so I worked hard to create a good rap section.” Jake also nodded in agreement, saying, “I thought about a rap that could show off our personalities.”

The song title differs from the English spelling of “DYNAMITE,” the word for an explosive, prompting curiosity. Minjae explained, “It has two meanings. I thought this was the time for xikers to turn the world upside down, so I thought of ‘dynamite,’ meaning an explosion. But our motto is ‘Do or Die’—do it or die. Since we want to take the stage as if our lives depended on it, we changed it to ‘die,’ meaning ‘to die’.”

The group xikers held a media showcase for the release of their eighth mini-album at MYUNGHWA LIVE HALL in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 2nd. xikers perform the title track. Photo by Jung

Hunter also spoke about the striking music video. “It’s about unearthing the roots and bringing them back to life in the music video. That comes through well in the final dance-break scene, the group choreography scene and the guitar scene,” he said.

No Brain band member Lee Sung-woo made a surprise appearance in the music video, drawing attention. Minjae expressed his gratitude, saying, “Senior artist Lee Sung-woo of No Brain joined us.” He continued, “I wanted to show the roots of music, and to do that, I wanted it to feature a legend from an earlier

era—a legendary senior artist. So I asked senior artist Sung-woo to appear in the part with the guitar solo, and he readily said, ‘That sounds fun.’ Now that we’ve connected through this project, I’d like to try working on a song together sometime,” he said.

The group xikers held a media showcase for the release of their eighth mini-album at MYUNGHWA LIVE HALL in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 2nd. The 10 members pose together onstage. Photo by Jung

They also talked about a challenge inspired by the great love ATEEZ, their senior labelmates, received for “Bad.” Yujun said, “They received a lot of love for ‘Bad.’ When we watched the guitar performance and choreography, we thought about what parts might stand out. We made a challenge that would be easy to follow. Wooyoung hyung often buys us meals, and he encouraged us to give it our all for this album, too.”

ATEEZ will also make a comeback on the 13th, meaning the two groups will be promoting at the same time. HYUNWOO said, “Our seniors will put on great performances, and we’ll show you great performances, too.” Jeonghun resolved, “We’ve learned and grown by watching our seniors since our trainee days. We’ve prepared a lot because we want to show you what makes us unique, too.”

Their previous release surpassed 330,000 copies in sales on its fourth day, quickly beating the group’s previous first-week sales record of 320,000 copies. That record counts album sales during the first week after release, and the strong performance could also put pressure on the results of this album.

HYUNWOO said emphatically, “We tend to talk a lot before releasing an album. We’ve never won first place on a music show, so we’ve set a goal of our own. Whatever we achieve, we think it will be thanks to our fans’ support. We’ll do our best.”

xikers will release their eighth mini-album, “ROUTE ZERO: The Calling,” on various music platforms at 6 p.m. on the 2nd.

Reporter Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.