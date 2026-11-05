UNCHILD: “At our first music show, seeing the senior artists we’d only watched on TV made our debut feel real... We hugged each other and cried”

A media showcase marking the release of UNCHILD’s second single, “Ting Ting,” was held at NOL Theater in Hapjeong-dong, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 5th. The members onstage, from left: Tina, Na Haeun, Park Yeeun, Ako

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] The group UNCHILD looked back on its debut promotions.

On the 5th, UNCHILD held a showcase for its new single, “Ting Ting,” at NOL Theater Hapjeong in Hapjeong, Mapo District, Seoul, and said, “At our first music show, seeing the senior artists we’d only watched on TV made our debut feel real.”

UNCHILD, which entered the music scene last April with its debut single, “We Are UNCHILD,” is back after about seven months. This marks the group’s first comeback since debut. Tina said, “When we debuted, I said, ‘I want to debut,’ but now I want to show a fresh and good side of ourselves.” Na Haeun shared her thoughts on the comeback, saying, “I was 100% nervous at our debut showcase, but maybe because today’s a comeback showcase, I can’t wait to tell you about us.”

They also recalled their debut promotions. Ako said, “I’m happy that we got to perform the stage we’d dreamed of since our trainee days with the other members. I want to show our fans a good side of ourselves.” Yvonne highlighted the difference, saying, “Before our debut, I said we’d perform without the slightest mistake. But after promoting, I realized that so many people work hard to make each of our performances happen, and I felt grateful. Now I find myself wanting to have fun with our fans.”

Park Yeeun nodded and said, “The biggest difference is that we now have fans. When we were trainees, we were busy relying on one another, but after debuting, even just seeing one comment from a fan automatically gave us strength.”

Na Haeun recalled, “I remember every moment. If I had to pick two, the first would be our debut showcase. I remember it because it was the first time we showed ourselves to everyone. And then there was our first music show, when we appeared together on M Countdown. As soon as we all went onstage, we saw the senior singers we’d only watched on TV, and we said to one another, ‘Wow, we’ve debuted!’ Then we came offstage, hugged each other and cried.”

UNCHILD will release its new single, “Ting Ting,” on various music platforms at 6 p.m. on the 5th.

Reporter Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.