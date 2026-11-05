UNCHILD opens up about lengthy hiatus: “Fans said, ‘You just have to come’”

A media showcase celebrating the release of the group UNCHILD’s second single, “Ting Ting,” was held at NOL Theater in Hapjeong-dong, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 5th. The members onstage. From left: Tina, Na Haeun,

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] The group UNCHILD has spoken about its extended hiatus.

UNCHILD held a showcase for its new single, “Ting Ting,” at NOL Theater Hapjeong in Hapjeong, Mapo District, Seoul, on the 5th, and said, “We were so grateful that the fans cheered us on, saying, ‘We’ll be here; all you have to do is come.’”

UNCHILD, which made its debut in the music industry last April with its first single, “We Are UNCHILD,” returned about seven months later. This marks the group’s first comeback since its debut.

In particular, the hiatus lasted longer than expected, which was somewhat disappointing. Ibon said, “I did feel some disappointment, since it was a comeback we’d been waiting for. Still, we worked hard together to show an even better side of ourselves to the fans who had waited for us.”

Yeeun expressed her gratitude to the fans who continued to support them despite the extended hiatus, saying, “The fans told us, ‘We’ll be here; all you have to do is come.’ I was really grateful that they kept checking in on us, saying, ‘We’re not going anywhere, so just stay healthy.’”

UNCHILD will release its new single, “Ting Ting,” on various music platforms at 6 p.m. on the 5th.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.