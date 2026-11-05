UNCHILD says it focused on facial expressions for new song 'Ting Ting' and wants to be called “No. 1 in concepts”

A media showcase marking the release of the group UNCHILD’s second single, 'TiNG TiNG,' was held at NOL Theater in Hapjeong-dong, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 5th. UNCHILD performs the title track. Reporter Jung

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] The group UNCHILD discussed what they focused on in their new song.

UNCHILD held a showcase for their new single 'Ting Ting' at NOL Theater Hapjeong in Hapjeong, Mapo District, Seoul, on the 5th, saying, “We paid attention to our facial expressions,” and adding, “Since we prepared by immersing ourselves in the concept, we want to earn the title ‘No. 1 in concepts.’”

UNCHILD, who entered the music scene last April with their first debut single, 'We Are UNCHILD,' have returned after about seven months. In effect, this is their first comeback since debut.

This single, 'Ting Ting,' captures the appeal of UNCHILD, who are creating a distinctive world with their diverse individuality and uninhibited confidence. It unleashes their quirky and lovable energy as they embrace what makes them different from others and enjoy even unexpected moments in their own way.

The title track of the same name is a French house song built around a repetitive loop and a strong kick and bass, with mechanical-sounding synths and short, clipped electronic sounds creating a distinctive atmosphere. The repeated 'Ting Ting' hook adds strong catchiness, and the song captures UNCHILD’s bold attitude as they face new signals and quests without hesitation and enjoy them in their own way.

Tina explained, “There’s a lyric that goes, ‘We’re quirky from the moment we appear.’ I wanted to express how amazing we are, especially when we’re together.” Recalling the recording session, Ibon said, “We sang the whole song through, and the producer assigned each of us our parts. Then we said to each other, ‘It seems to have turned out as we expected.’ I think each of us got a part that suits us well.”

Ako said, “At debut, we were the cool UNCHILD, but this time I wanted to show UNCHILD as more like characters, so I practiced my expressions a lot,” adding, “Funny expressions are important in this song, so I immersed myself in it and paid attention to my facial acting.”

She also discussed the performance. Na Haeun introduced it, saying, “There are two key points. The first is Tina unnie’s part in the chorus, which has the ‘Dudururu’ dance. The second is the dance-break section, which we named the ‘Dispatch Dance.’ It means we’re going to fight back against bugs.”

They also mentioned what they hope to achieve with this new release. Ibon said she hopes to “earn the title ‘No. 1 in concepts,’ since we prepared by immersing ourselves in the concept.”

UNCHILD will release their new single 'Ting Ting' at 6 p.m. on the 5th through various music streaming platforms.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.