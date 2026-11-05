UNCHILD breaks its hiatus and transforms into “oddball heroes”... “We’re poisonous frogs now” (Roundup)

A media showcase celebrating the release of group UNCHILD’s second single, “TiNG TiNG,” was held at NOL Theater in Hapjeong-dong, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 5th. The members onstage. From left: Tina, Na Haeun,

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Group UNCHILD has ended its long hiatus and transformed into “oddball heroes.”

UNCHILD held a showcase for its new single “Ting Ting” at NOL Theater Hapjeong in Mapo District, Seoul, on the 5th, saying, “We’re not green frogs anymore; we’re poisonous frogs now. Look forward to seeing the five of us as heroes fighting bugs.”

UNCHILD, which made its music-industry debut last April with its first single, “We Are UNCHILD,” has returned after about seven months. This marks the group’s first comeback since its debut.

Tina said, “When we debuted, I really wanted to make my debut, but now I want to show you something new and good.” Na Haeun shared her thoughts on the comeback, saying, “I was 100% nervous at our debut showcase, but today, maybe because it’s a comeback showcase, I can’t wait to tell you our story.”

A media showcase celebrating the release of group UNCHILD’s second single, “TiNG TiNG,” was held at NOL Theater in Hapjeong-dong, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 5th. The members onstage. From left: Tina, Na Haeun,

They also looked back on their debut promotions. Ako said, “I’m happy that we got to perform on the stage I’d dreamed of since my trainee days, together with the members. I want to show our fans our best.” Yvonne reflected on how her outlook had changed: “Before our debut, I thought we had to show you a flawless performance. But after promoting, I realized how many people work hard to make each of our performances happen, and I felt grateful. Now I find myself wanting to have fun with our fans.”

Yeeun said, “The biggest difference is that we have fans now. When we were trainees, we were busy relying on one another, but after debuting, even just seeing one comment from a fan would naturally give me strength.”

Na Haeun recalled, “I remember every moment. If I had to pick two, the first would be our debut showcase. It stays with me because it was the first time we showed ourselves to you. The second was appearing on our first music show, ‘M Countdown.’ All the performers went up onstage, and with the senior singers we’d only seen on TV there, we said among ourselves, ‘Wow, we’ve debuted.’ We came down from the stage, hugged each other and cried.”

A media showcase celebrating the release of group UNCHILD’s second single, “TiNG TiNG,” was held at NOL Theater in Hapjeong-dong, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 5th. The members onstage. From left: Tina, Na Haeun,

They also expressed regret that, as a rookie group, their hiatus had lasted relatively longer than expected. Yvonne said, “Since it was a comeback we’d been waiting for, I did feel disappointed. Still, we worked hard together to show our fans, who had waited for us, something even better.”

Yeeun expressed her gratitude to the fans who continued supporting them through the extended hiatus, saying, “Our fans told us, ‘We’ll be right here. You just have to come.’ They kept checking in on us, saying, ‘We’re not going anywhere, so just stay healthy,’ and I was really grateful.”

Member Heekie has been on hiatus since last June due to health issues. On this, Yeeun said, “We’re always there to support one another. We also thought that Heekie’s recovery should come first, and that it was right for us to work hard where we are. Heekie also cheered us on ahead of today’s showcase and told us to keep fighting.”

A media showcase celebrating the release of group UNCHILD’s second single, “TiNG TiNG,” was held at NOL Theater in Hapjeong-dong, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 5th. UNCHILD performing the title track. Reporter Jung

The new single “Ting Ting” captures the appeal of UNCHILD, a group that creates its own distinctive world with colorful individuality and unrestrained confidence. It showcases the group’s quirky yet lovable energy: embracing what sets them apart and having fun in their own way, even in unexpected moments.

The title track of the same name is a French house song built around a repeating loop, a powerful kick and bass. Mechanical-sounding synths and short, clipped electronic sounds create a distinctive atmosphere. The repeated “Ting Ting” hook adds to its catchiness, while the song conveys UNCHILD’s bold attitude of embracing things in its own way without hesitation, even when faced with new signals and quests.

Tina explained, “There’s a lyric that goes, ‘We’re quirky from the moment we show up.’ I wanted to express how we become even more amazing when we’re together.”

Recalling the recording sessions, Yvonne said, “After we’d each sung the whole song, the producer assigned parts that suited each of us. Then we said among ourselves, ‘It turned out the way we thought it would.’ I think we each got parts that suit us well.”

Ako said, “If UNCHILD was cool at our debut, this time we wanted to show a more character-like side of the group, so I practiced my expressions a lot.” She added, “Fun expressions are important for this song, so I got immersed in it and focused on my facial acting.”

A media showcase celebrating the release of group UNCHILD’s second single, “TiNG TiNG,” was held at NOL Theater in Hapjeong-dong, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 5th. UNCHILD performing the title track. Reporter Jung

They also introduced the performance. Na Haeun explained, “There are two key points. The first is the ‘Dudururu’ dance during Tina’s part in the chorus. The second is the dance-break section, which we named the ‘Dispatch Dance.’ It’s about heading out to fight the bugs.”

They also mentioned what kind of title they hoped to earn with this new release. Yvonne said, “Since we prepared by immersing ourselves in the concept, I want us to earn the title ‘the undisputed No. 1 in concepts.’” Yeeun added, “I hope ‘Ting Ting’ will bring a lot of attention to UNCHILD.”

Finally, Tina said, “We’ll show you our individuality and a new side of ourselves.” Na Haeun urged fans, “We’re not green frogs anymore; we’re poisonous frogs now. Look forward to seeing the five of us as heroes fighting bugs.”

Yeeun said, “If a bug frog appears, we’ll head out wherever it is.” Ako added, “Since it took a lot for us to make this comeback, I want to thank everyone who helped us along the way.” Yvonne pledged, “We’ve returned as somewhat bumbling oddball heroes, and we’ll show you a new side of ourselves.”

UNCHILD will release its new single “Ting Ting” at 6 p.m. on the 5th through various music platforms.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.