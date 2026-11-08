CNBLUE reinterprets Yoon Sang’s “Running,” to release remake single on the 9th

Photo courtesy of FNC Entertainment

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Band CNBLUE will release a special remake single on the 9th.

FNC Entertainment, CNBLUE’s agency, announced the release of “Running” on the 6th through its official social media accounts, unveiling a teaser poster for CNBLUE’s special single “Running (Running).”

The special single reinterprets Yoon Sang’s “Running” in CNBLUE’s own style. The unveiled teaser poster features a track shimmering in blue, drawing the eye. CNBLUE plans to convey courage and support to those running toward their dreams and hopes, delivering the original song’s hopeful message with even greater energy.

CNBLUE’s special single also aligns with the message of its solo concert, 2027 CNBLUE LIVE “Eba Ttwikon - KEEP DREAMIN’, KEEP RUNNIN’,” which will be held at KSPO DOME (formerly the Olympic Gymnastics Arena) in Seoul on February 20–21 next year. Like CNBLUE, which has run toward the KSPO DOME stage it had dreamed of for so long, the single conveys the hope that everyone pursuing their dreams in their own way will keep running without stopping.

CNBLUE’s special single “Running (Running)” will be released on various music platforms at 6 p.m. on the 9th.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.