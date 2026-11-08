ILLIT Now ‘Arrests’ Music Shows Too... ‘I’ll Arrest You’ Continues Its Unstoppable Rise

Photo courtesy of BELIFT LAB

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] The group ILLIT has taken home its first music-show trophy since their comeback.

ILLIT took first place with the title track ‘I’ll Arrest You’ from their fifth mini-album, BREAK EVEN, on KBS2’s Music Bank, which aired on the 6th.

“We sincerely thank everyone at our agency and the staff who always work so hard by our side. We’d also like to express our gratitude to Moka, who gave us so much strength while we were preparing the album,” they said. “Above all, we believe we were able to win this precious first-place award thanks to GLLIT (our fandom name). We’ll continue working hard to capture GLLIT’s hearts,” they added.

That day, ILLIT got the crowd going with a lively, energetic performance. Taking the stage with a more relaxed air, the members delivered not only stable live vocals but also tightly synchronized choreography that flowed with the rhythm, giving fans an exhilarating thrill. Their varied styling also stood out. They transformed into a range of characters associated with whistles, including lifeguards, cheerleaders and sports referees, adding to the fun of watching.

ILLIT is making its presence felt on various charts with ‘I’ll Arrest You.’ The song has held the top spot on Apple Music’s Today’s Top 100: Korea for five consecutive days (as of November 5) and has also settled near the top of real-time charts, including Melon’s Top 100, Bugs and Genie Music. Its performance on global charts is also notable. ‘I’ll Arrest You’ entered Spotify Daily Top Songs Global immediately after its release and has remained on the chart, and it also made the November 7 editions of the U.S. Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US.

Its popularity on short-form platforms is also surging. As of the 6th, videos using ‘I’ll Arrest You’ as a track on TikTok—including those using the original sound—had far exceeded 400,000. The song ranked No. 1 on TikTok’s Top 50 and No. 3 on its Viral 50. It also appeared on YouTube’s Daily Shorts Top Songs chart in several countries and regions, including Korea, the U.S. and Japan, in the November 4 edition, demonstrating its buzz.

Reporter Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.