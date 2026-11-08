Three HYBE Staff Members Named to U.S. Billboard's 'Power Players'

Photo courtesy of HYBE

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Three members of HYBE's team responsible for its global live business have been named to Billboard's 2026 Billboard Touring Power Players list.

Billboard, a U.S. music publication, announced the 2026 Billboard Touring Power Players list on its official website on the 6th (local time).

The list recognizes people working in key areas of the global live entertainment industry, including concert planning and promotion, agencies, venue operations, ticket sales and distribution. This year's honorees include Live Nation Chairman Michael Rapino and AEG Presents Chairman Jay Marciano.

Kang Min-i, HYBE's head of the Concert Business Office, was selected for the second year in a row, following last year. Oh Yu-ra, head of the Overseas Concert Business Team, and senior professional Ha Jeong-jae were named to the list for the first time this year.

They are responsible for planning and operating world tours by artists at HYBE's labels, as well as directing concerts. They have planned and operated world tours for BTS, including the 'Arirang World Tour,' as well as for Seventeen, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and ENHYPEN. They are also tasked with identifying locations for shows based on each artist's characteristics and regional demand, and expanding the regions covered by tours.

They have also taken part in planning concert content. They have developed staging that reflects each artist's concept and programs that engage audiences, and presented content connected to concerts, including digital platform collaborations and experiential spaces at venues.

Meanwhile, HYBE ranked sixth on Billboard Boxscore's '2026 Midyear Top Promoters' chart. On the '2026 Asia Focus Chart' recently released by Pollstar, a U.S. trade publication covering the live entertainment industry, HYBE ranked first among Asian concert promoters in both categories, with revenue of $247.97 million (approximately 328.2 billion won) and ticket sales of 1,827,914.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.