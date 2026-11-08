Im Chang-jung sings hit songs on ‘National Singing Contest’... “At least an encouragement award!”

Screenshot from ‘National Singing Contest’

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Singer Im Chang-jung appeared on ‘National Singing Contest’ and performed both ballads and trot songs.

Im Chang-jung appeared as a guest singer on the 2,190th episode of KBS 1’s ‘National Singing Contest,’ set in Yeongdong County, North Chungcheong Province, which aired on the 8th. It was his first appearance in about four years, following the 2022 year-end finals.

That day, Im Chang-jung opened with his signature hit, ‘A Glass of Soju.’ He delivered the song in his characteristically powerful, emotive voice, and the audience responded by singing along.

He followed with the semi-trot song ‘Tat Tat Tat.’ Performing to its upbeat rhythm, he created a different atmosphere from the ballad performance that came before.

After the performance of ‘Tat Tat Tat’ ended, a ‘ding-dong-deng’ sound rang out from the judges’ table. Im Chang-jung shouted, “At least an encouragement award!” drawing laughs.

Released last July, ‘Tat Tat Tat’ is a semi-trot song incorporating EDM sounds, characterized by an upbeat rhythm and a repetitive chorus.

In this way, Im Chang-jung engaged with the audience through performances in different genres, from ballads to trot. Recently, he has been connecting with fans through a variety of content.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.