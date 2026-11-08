Ryu Su-jeong and DJ suki to bring a unique performance to Gangnam today (the 8th)

Ryu Su-jeong. Photo courtesy of all my anecdotes

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Singer Ryu Su-jeong and DJ suki will take the stage for a special performance blending sports and music.

Ryu Su-jeong and DJ suki (Suki), both affiliated with all my anecdotes, will appear at “BEATEMPO SIDE,” a preview event for “BEATEMPO KOREA 2026 X F45” (BEATEMPO KOREA), taking place today (the 8th) at Chemistry in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

“BEATEMPO SIDE” is a preview event held ahead of the multi-sport festival “BEATEMPO KOREA 2026 X F45,” which will take place at KINTEX in Ilsan from December 25 to 27. Exercise programs including yoga, running and stretching will be followed by a music party, all in one place.

DJ suki will DJ at the after-party following the exercise sessions that day. Their tasteful track selections and DJing will add to the party’s energy. Ryu Su-jeong will take the stage as a special guest for a live performance, connecting with participants up close.

Ryu Su-jeong is a former lead vocalist of the group Lovelyz. She has consistently contributed to songwriting and composition, broadening her work as a solo artist. In particular, she drew attention with a music video that linked all six tracks on her fourth mini-album, “ALL THE COLORS I AM,” released last September, into a cohesive whole like a film. She continues her solo career with a distinctive style that spans music and video content.

DJ suki also has an exclusive contract with all my anecdotes and showcases distinctive music and DJ sets. On a personal YouTube channel, they share their musical tastes by posting playlists they have mixed themselves.

Ryu Su-jeong and DJ suki are set to continue meeting music fans through a variety of performances and online and offline content.

DJ suki. Photo courtesy of all my anecdotes

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.