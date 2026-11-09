'Growl' in school uniforms? That's just unfair... EXO shakes KSPO Dome with K-pop's national anthem (Full report)

Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Trends may come and go, but the roots remain as the foundation. As the opening notes of 'Growl' rang out over EXO in school uniforms, a massive roar engulfed KSPO Dome. Amid the many trends that have come and gone in K-pop, one name has never faded. The clearest and most steadfast embodiment of K-pop's roots was still EXO.

EXO (Suho, Chanyeol, Doh Kyung-soo (D.O.), KAI and Sehun) took the stage for the final day of their encore concert, 'EXO PLANET #6 - EXhOrizon [dot],' the encore show of their sixth solo concert tour, at KSPO Dome in Olympic Park, Songpa District, Seoul, on the 8th, and met with EXO-L (the name of the fandom).

The concert, held over three days from the 6th, sold out every show, including seats with restricted views, and drew about 33,000 people. The performance on the final day, the 8th, was also screened via live viewing in 764 theaters across 23 regions worldwide, sharing the festive excitement with fans around the globe.

The concert was especially meaningful as the culmination of EXO's sixth solo concert tour, which had been underway since last April. After performing 27 shows in 14 regions around the world—from Seoul to Ho Chi Minh City, Nagoya, Taipei, Bangkok, Macau, Osaka, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Tokyo, Kaohsiung and Singapore—EXO returned to Seoul to wrap up a journey of about seven months.

For EXO, whose activities since a fan meeting last December had included the release of their new album 'REVERXE' in January this year and an Asia tour, 2026 was a year in which they once again filled stages under the name of the group. As the finale to that year, the encore concert featured a set list spanning EXO's present and past.

Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment

The show opened with the new song 'Crown.' A giant ring-shaped LED screen, 23 meters in diameter, and truss lighting formed a huge crown onstage as the five members appeared in dazzling uniforms. They followed with their signature song 'Monster' and 'Suffocate,' which was performed for the first time at this concert.

The staging of 'Suffocate' was particularly striking, making use of a stair lift on the extended stage and Kinesis lighting that shifted into a V shape. The overwhelming scale created by the massive production budget made it feel like watching a work of art.

The audience was as fired up as the dazzling stage. After the opening three songs, the members greeted the crowd amid cheers. Suho shouted, “Today is the 'dot' of all 'dots,'” while D.O. steeled himself, saying, “We've wrapped up the Asia tour, and now we're bringing it to a close in Seoul. Let's have such a blast that we change even the weather.”

Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment

The concert moved through 'Moonlight Shadows,' '24/7' and 'Gravity' into a section that showcased EXO's distinctive mature appeal. From 'Sweet Lies,' with the members' silhouettes emerging from behind a curtain amid thick fog, through 'Crazy,' EXO's uniquely seasoned 'grown-up sexy'—honed over years together—reached its peak.

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The concert's true brilliance came through in the hit-song medley. Songs that had been part of some fans' school-day playlists and had introduced others to K-pop followed one after another without a pause. The history EXO had built was also a record running through an entire era of K-pop.

Holding handheld microphones, the members performed 'Tempo,' 'Lotto,' 'Ko Ko Bop' and 'Call Me Baby' in succession, living up to their reputation as the 'Kings of K-pop.' Cheers erupted from the audience each time a familiar melody began, and fans helped bring the performance to life by singing along perfectly to the lyrics and fan chants.

Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment

Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment

The energy carried straight into an EDM medley. As 'Lucky One,' 'Power,' 'Don't Fight the Feeling' and 'Run' rang out, audience members all rose to their feet, jumping and singing together in what is known as 'club time.' It was, after all, an essential part of the celebration at an EXO concert.

The venue, heated to a fever pitch, filled with emotion during the winter-song medley. As it happened, Seoul had its first snow unusually early that day. On a day heralding the start of winter, nostalgic songs that change the feel of the season took the stage.

D.O. introduced the songs, saying, “Don't EXO's old songs bring back memories? We'll sing songs filled with EXO's memories, especially ones that suit chilly weather like this.”

Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment

Then came 'Sing For You,' 'For Life' and 'Universe,' followed by 'The First Snow,' which draws renewed attention every winter. Above all, there was something special about having a song that returns along with each changing season.

'The First Snow' has become one of EXO's signature seasonal songs, returning to the spotlight each winter despite the many years since its release. EXO left behind a song that became more than a hit—it came to symbolize an entire season. It was another musical legacy EXO had etched into K-pop.

They continued the lyrical mood with 'I'm Home,' featuring the members walking on a conveyor belt against changing backdrops, and 'Flatline,' accompanied by visuals evoking the horizon and the night sky.

Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment

The peak of the trip through time awaited them at the final song of the main set. When the members returned in outfits reminiscent of school uniforms and gym clothes, KSPO Dome was transported back to the heart of 2010s K-pop. EXO retraced their beginnings with 'History,' moved on to the refreshing energy of 'Love Me Right,' and finally brought out 'Growl.'

No one needed to lead the way. With just a few seconds of its intro, the song that had shaken up the Korean music scene 13 years earlier united the crowd packed into KSPO Dome.

A melody that hasn't faded with time, choreography the body remembers instinctively, and a singalong that misses not a single lyric. Even 13 years on, 'Growl' was a 'K-pop national anthem' that everyone could sing together—and the clearest proof of why EXO is called the bedrock of K-pop.

Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment

Even after the main set ended, EXO-L's cheers did not let up, so the members returned to the stage and answered with 'Paradise' and 'Tender Love.'

Fans then staged a surprise event of their own. In the audience, card sections formed the messages “A story written with our youth” and “Will you be with us for the next page, too?” A slogan reading “In EXO's journey, a dot means another beginning” was also unfurled.

Looking back on the past seven months, the members responded with promises for the future.

Chanyeol promised, “Seeing your faces and hearing the members' voices while performing onstage made me deeply realize how happy it is to perform. I'll come back whenever I can, bringing you something beyond what you expect.”

D.O. said, “I think I'll remember today for the rest of my life. I get so much energy from seeing the joy in your eyes,” adding, “I hope you are always happy and never get sick.”

KAI said, “I think the 'dot' is complete only when all three days of the concert come together. Thank you for filling the seats so we could perform on a stage we love,” and added, “EXO will prepare even harder and come back looking great.”

Sehun gave EXO-L credit, saying, “I don't think this concert is something we do on our own. If we had to divide the credit, it would be 30% to the staff, 30% to EXO and 40% to the fans.” He also mentioned his upcoming unit debut with KAI, dropping a surprise spoiler: “Teasers start next week. I think it's fair to say we'll blow everyone away with our performance.”

Suho confessed, “Honestly, preparing 'EXhOrizon' and the new album wasn't easy. I'm sincerely grateful to the members for trusting one another and following along.” He continued, “I was so happy performing earlier that I wished the moment would stop. I was happy because it felt as if, having forgotten everything else, only we existed in this venue,” and promised, “I hope we continue to have a good relationship, loving and caring for one another. We'll come back with new music and performances as soon as we can.”

Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment

They may have put a 'dot' marking the end, but EXO and EXO-L's story goes on. EXO's horizon (EXhOrizon), steadfastly rooted in its essence amid countless trends, is now stretching toward another beginning.

Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment

Jeong Bit, reporter | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.