ITZY’s Chaeryeong on her solo debut: “Was it late? I never felt rushed... I’ll show my signature flair to the fullest”

A press conference marking the release of ITZY’s Chaeryeong’s solo debut album LOVESICK, held on the 9th at Pullman Ambassador Seoul Eastpole. Chaeryeong poses for photos. Photographer Heo Sang-wook, /2026.11.09/

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] ITZY’s Chaeryeong shared her thoughts on her solo debut.

Chaeryeong held a press conference for her solo album LOVESICK on the 9th at Pullman Ambassador Seoul Eastpole in Gwangjin District, Seoul. “I wasn’t impatient about when I would make my solo debut,” she said. “I’ll show the signature flair I’ve held back all this time.”

Chaeryeong, who debuted as a member of ITZY in February 2019, is taking the stage alone for the first time in seven years. “I’m a solo rookie making my debut today,” she said. “I’m releasing a solo album seven years after my debut. I thought it would be good to show what I could do with ITZY and then show my own side. I think I’ve developed tastes of my own and a clearer identity than I had seven years ago.” She shared her thoughts on her solo debut.

Following Yeji and Yuna, she became the third member to go solo. “I’m the third member of ITZY to release solo music. I wanted to show how I’m different from the members who came before me. Since one of ITZY’s strengths is that each of its five members has a distinct color, I thought hard and worked to show an appeal different from theirs,” she said.

She also discussed what distinguishes Chaeryeong in ITZY from Chaeryeong as a solo artist. “Before preparing for my solo work, I thought I would be very different from ITZY. But I’d already tried various genres with ITZY. Thanks to that, I learned which genres let me shine. Still, one difference is that I held back my dance style and distinctive flair during group activities. This time, I let my hair fly as much as I wanted and things like that,” she said with a laugh.

Asked whether her solo debut had come somewhat late, she laughed and said, “I wasn’t impatient about starting solo activities late. I thought now was the right time to show myself as a solo artist. I felt my tastes had become clearer when we discussed things and chose songs during group activities; I realized, ‘I like this kind of thing more.’ This time, without pooling opinions, a lot of the style I like came through.”

Chaeryeong will release her first solo mini-album, LOVESICK, through various music platforms at 6 p.m. on the 9th.

Reporter Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.