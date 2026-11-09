ITZY's Chaeryeong: “The members and my older sister Chaeyeon are cheering me on in my solo activities... I think I'll need good stamina”

A press conference was held on the 9th at Pullman Ambassador Seoul Eastpole to mark the release of ITZY’s Chaeryeong’s solo debut album, “LOVESICK.” Chaeryeong poses during a photo call. Reporter Heo Sang-wook,

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jeong Bit] ITZY’s Chaeryeong shared advice from the members and her older sister, Chaeyeon.

Chaeryeong held a press conference for her solo album “LOVESICK” on the 9th at Pullman Ambassador Seoul Eastpole in Gwangjin District, Seoul, and said, “The members and my older sister, Chaeyeon, have been cheering me on in my solo activities.”

Chaeryeong, who debuted as a member of ITZY in February 2019, will take the stage on her own for the first time in seven years. She is the group’s third member to go solo, following Yeji and Yuna.

That has also sparked curiosity about what kind of support Chaeryeong received from her older sister, Chaeyeon, who has established herself as a distinctive solo singer, as well as from the members who have pursued solo activities themselves.

Chaeryeong replied, “I have to be ready on my own, so I realized I need to have good stamina. The members, including those older than me, have tried solo activities themselves, so perhaps that’s why they’ve been even more supportive.”

She added, “My older sister has also been active as a solo artist for a long time, so she had accumulated a lot of experience. She also advised me, ‘You have to speak clearly and firmly about this and that.’”

Chaeryeong will release her first solo mini-album, “LOVESICK,” at 6 p.m. on the 9th through various music platforms.

Reporter Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.