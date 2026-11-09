Why did ITZY's Chaeryeong choose an easy-listening genre for her solo debut track?... “These days, you never know where a challenge will take off”

A press conference marking the release of ITZY member Chaeryeong’s solo debut album ‘LOVESICK’ was held at Pullman Ambassador Seoul Eastpole on the 9th. Chaeryeong poses during the photo session. Photographer Heo

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] ITZY’s Chaeryeong introduced her solo debut track.

On the 9th, Chaeryeong held a press conference for her solo album ‘LOVESICK’ at Pullman Ambassador Seoul Eastpole in Gwangjin District, Seoul. “There was a reason I chose an easy-listening song for my first solo track,” she said. “You never know where a challenge will take off, so I prepared all three verses.”

Chaeryeong, who debuted as a member of ITZY in February 2019, will take the stage on her own for the first time in seven years. She has become the group’s third member to go solo, following Yeji and Yuna.

Chaeryeong’s solo debut title track, ‘LOVESICK,’ captures the thrill and sweet confusion of an unexpected romantic crush. With ‘LOVESICK’ as its keyword, the song lovingly and playfully portrays the excitement of having one person fill your thoughts and the process of falling uncontrollably in love.

“I wanted it to be a song that the public would love. So I ended up making a lovely song that suits my age now,” Chaeryeong said. “I wanted to give people a good feeling. At the same time, it’s not just cute; it also has a sexy charm,” she hinted.

Given that powerful performances are one of her strengths, the fact that her first solo track wasn’t in a powerful genre was somewhat puzzling. “To be honest, I chose an easy-listening track because I’m not planning to stick with this genre. I thought I’d have another opportunity if I received a lot of love at the start,” Chaeryeong candidly admitted.

Her feather-like moves, an essential part of Chaeryeong’s appeal, are also drawing attention. The choreography combines moves that intuitively express ‘LOVESICK’ with a dreamy mood, making it easy yet cute and sexy. Expectations are high that it will show the true colors of ‘Feather Chaeryeong.’

Chaeryeong also shared, “I thought it would be nice if lots of people watched our performance in an intuitive way and followed along. I tried to include as many moves as possible that people could imitate from ‘LOVESICK.’” She added with a laugh, “These days, you never know where a challenge will take off, so I prepared all three verses. I planned it meticulously.”

Chaeryeong will release her first solo mini-album, ‘LOVESICK,’ on various music platforms at 6 p.m. on the 9th.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.