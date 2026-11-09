“I’m ITZY’s No. 3 hitter”... Chaeryeong takes a full swing at a ‘solo home run’ (Full Story)

Press conference marking the release of ITZY member Chaeryeong’s solo debut album ‘LOVESICK,’ held on the 9th at Pullman Ambassador Seoul Eastpole. Chaeryeong poses during a photo session. Reporter Heo Sang-wook

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Seven years after her debut, Chaeryeong steps up to the plate alone as “ITZY’s No. 3 hitter,” aiming for a “solo home run” with her own unique charm.

On the 9th, Chaeryeong held a press conference at Pullman Ambassador Seoul Eastpole in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, to mark the release of her solo album ‘LOVESICK’ and shared how she felt about stepping out as a solo artist.

Chaeryeong, who made her debut in the music industry with ITZY in February 2019, is bringing out her own color, drawing on seven years of experience and a much clearer sense of her musical tastes.

“I’m a budding rookie making my solo debut today,” Chaeryeong said. “I’m releasing a solo album seven years after my debut. I thought it would be nice to show my own side after showing so many different sides through ITZY. I think I’ve developed tastes of my own and become more certain of my color than I was seven years ago.”

Press conference marking the release of ITZY member Chaeryeong’s solo debut album ‘LOVESICK,’ held on the 9th at Pullman Ambassador Seoul Eastpole. Chaeryeong poses during a photo session. Reporter Heo Sang-wook

Following Yeji and Yuna, Chaeryeong became ITZY’s third solo artist. “I’m the third member of ITZY to release a solo album. I wanted to show a different side from the members who came before me. Since one of ITZY’s strengths is that all five members have their own distinct colors, I thought hard and worked to show a charm that sets me apart from the others,” she said.

In response to the suggestion that her solo debut had come somewhat late, she said, “I wasn’t impatient about starting my solo activities late. I thought this was the right time to show who I am as a solo artist.” She added, “While working as a group, I realized, when discussing things with the members and choosing songs, ‘I guess I like this kind of thing more.’ That’s how my tastes became clearer. This time, without the process of gathering the members’ opinions, the music reflects much more of the style I like.”

She also pointed out what sets “ITZY’s Chaeryeong” apart from “solo Chaeryeong.” “Before preparing for my solo work, I thought the version of me in ITZY and the version of me as a solo artist would be very different. But looking back, I’d already taken on a variety of genres with ITZY. Thanks to that, I learned which genres let me shine,” she said. “Still, one difference is that I held back my own dance lines and what you might call my personal flair during group activities. This time, I got to toss my hair around as much as I wanted,” she said with a laugh.

Press conference marking the release of ITZY member Chaeryeong’s solo debut album ‘LOVESICK,’ held on the 9th at Pullman Ambassador Seoul Eastpole. Chaeryeong poses during a photo session. Reporter Heo Sang-wook

Chaeryeong’s solo debut title track ‘LOVESICK’ expresses the flutter and sweet confusion of falling for an unexpected romantic crush. It lovingly and playfully portrays the excitement of having one person fill your thoughts and the process of falling in love uncontrollably.

“I wanted it to be a song that would be loved by the public. So I ended up choosing a lovely song that suits my age now,” Chaeryeong said. “I wanted to give people a feel-good feeling. At the same time, it isn’t just cute; it has a sexy charm, too,” she hinted.

Given that powerful performances have been one of her strengths, there was also interest in why she chose an easy-listening song rather than a powerful genre for her first solo track. “To be honest, I chose an easy-listening song because I don’t plan to keep working only in this genre. I thought I needed to be well received at the start to have another opportunity later,” Chaeryeong admitted.

Press conference marking the release of ITZY member Chaeryeong’s solo debut album ‘LOVESICK,’ held on the 9th at Pullman Ambassador Seoul Eastpole. Chaeryeong poses during a photo session. Reporter Heo Sang-wook

Chaeryeong’s trademark, feather-light dance lines are also a highlight of this release. She is set to showcase choreography that is easygoing yet cute and sexy, built around movements that intuitively express ‘LOVESICK’ and a dreamy mood. The plan is to further highlight the charm of “Feather Chaeryeong.”

“I hoped a lot of people would understand our performance intuitively and follow along. I tried to include moves that would be as easy as possible to follow for ‘LOVESICK,’” Chaeryeong explained. She added with a laugh, “These days, you never know which part will take off as a challenge, so I prepared the first, second, and third verses. I planned it thoroughly.”

Press conference marking the release of ITZY member Chaeryeong’s solo debut album ‘LOVESICK,’ held on the 9th at Pullman Ambassador Seoul Eastpole. Chaeryeong poses during a photo session. Reporter Heo Sang-wook

The support of ITZY members who had already embarked on solo activities, as well as her older sister Lee Chae-yeon, who is also a solo singer, was a great source of strength. Chaeryeong said she had especially felt the weight of solo activities, where she has to take responsibility for the stage on her own.

“Since I have to be fully prepared to stand onstage alone, I realized I need to have that much stamina. Maybe because the members have also done solo activities, they supported me even more,” Chaeryeong said. “My sister has been working as a solo artist for a long time, so she’s built up a lot of experience. She also advised me, ‘You need to be clear and direct about things like this,’” she said.

She also shared what she hopes to achieve as a solo singer. “I want to show a more mature version of myself than I am now. I felt I need to work hard on my skills and in many other areas. I realized that solo activities demand a lot beyond dancing and singing,” Chaeryeong said.

She added, “I grew up watching so many senior girl groups, so I have a lot of role models. Someday, I want to become an amazing artist who also produces her own music.”

Finally, Chaeryeong said, “I want to make it onto the music charts, and I want to be remembered as an artist who makes people look forward to my next release.” She added, “Since I’m the third member of ITZY to make a solo debut, I thought, ‘I’m ITZY’s No. 3 hitter.’ I hope people will think, ‘She has her own charm as a soloist, too,’ and ‘There was a reason she came out third.’”

Chaeryeong will release her first solo mini-album, ‘LOVESICK,’ on various music platforms at 6 p.m. on the 9th.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.