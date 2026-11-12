ATEEZ: “Our eighth anniversary means more because there are eight of us; at this point, we brought out a weapon of our own”

A press conference marking the release of ATEEZ’s 15th mini album, “GOLDEN HOUR: Part.6,” was held on the 12th at Novotel Ambassador Seoul Gangnam. ATEEZ poses for photos. Gangnam — Reporter Park Jae-man, /2026.11.12/

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] The group ATEEZ introduced its new release and shared how it felt to be making a comeback.

ATEEZ held a press conference for its 15th mini album, “GOLDEN HOUR: Part.6,” at Novotel Ambassador in Gangnam, Seoul, on the 12th, saying, “With eight of us, our eighth anniversary felt meaningful,” and, “At this point, we wanted to bring out a weapon of our own.”

ATEEZ is returning to the music scene about five months after releasing its 14th mini album, “Golden Hour: Part.5,” in June. Its title track “Bad” became a sensation and continued its long-running success, and ATEEZ is determined to keep the “Bad” craze going with this new release.

“They say it’s already our 15th mini album. Still, I get nervous every time we release a new song, and I’m curious about how people will respond. It seems more people are looking forward to this one, so we’ll live up to their expectations with a great promotional run,” Hongjoong said, sharing how he felt about the comeback.

With this album, ATEEZ refuses to stay within familiar approaches and frameworks, boldly challenging the limits that have defined the group. It captures ATEEZ proving itself once again in the way only ATEEZ can. Rather than stopping to protect something, the album more vividly showcases the group’s identity and presence through the explosive energy of breaking through its own limits.

“We’ve incorporated the worldview and identity we’ve built since our debut into the music video as well as our performances,” Jeong Yun-ho explained.

The title track “Up” embodies ATEEZ’s intensity and energy in the most direct way. Rather than resting on an identity that is already established, it captures where ATEEZ is now: using that energy as a springboard to move upward once again.

“It captures the fervor of pushing past our own limits without stopping or boundaries. It conveys our ambition to go beyond our ideals and reach the highest heights,” San said, introducing the song.

Hongjoong also said, “At the start of this year, we resolved to ‘make all three comebacks go well.’ The schedule might be tight, but we said we’d work hard. It was also the first year after our seven-year contract, and with eight of us, our eighth anniversary felt meaningful.”

He continued, “At this point, we thought about what kind of powerful stage only ATEEZ could put on. It’s been eight years, but we’re still looking toward the future, and we wanted to deliver the kind of intense performance ATEEZ does best. It was our ambition to show that ATEEZ is still looking upward and striving forward relentlessly.”

ATEEZ’s 15th mini album, “GOLDEN HOUR: Part.6,” will be released on the 13th at 2 p.m. on various music streaming platforms.

Reporter Jeong Bit | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.