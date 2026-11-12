ATEEZ’s Yeosang on taking the killing part in the new song: “I feel pressure because of San’s ‘Bad’ from our previous release”

A press conference marking the release of ATEEZ’s 15th mini album, “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6,” was held on the 12th at Novotel Ambassador Seoul Gangnam. ATEEZ’s Yeosang poses for photos. Gangnam—Reporter Park Jae-man,

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Yeosang of the group ATEEZ shared how he felt about taking the killing part in the group’s new song “Up.”

ATEEZ’s Yeosang held a press conference for the group’s 15th mini album, “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6,” at Novotel Ambassador Seoul Gangnam on the 12th. “I’m grateful to have the killing part in this song,” he said. “It would be a lie to say I don’t feel any pressure, because San did such a great job on our previous release, ‘Bad.’”

The title track “Up” from the new album realizes ATEEZ’s intensity and energy in the most direct way. It captures the group’s present resolve not to remain within an identity that is already fully formed, but to use that energy as a springboard to reach higher once again.

San introduced the song, saying, “It captures the fervor of pushing beyond one’s own limits without stopping or boundaries. It conveys the ambition to surpass even our ideals and reach the highest place.”

They also recalled when they first heard the song. Seonghwa nodded and said, “It feels like it contains the story we’ve been telling since our debut. At the same time, it seemed to capture our ambitions now. We emphasized that it’s no different from when we debuted. It also clearly portrayed the pirate concept.”

They also pointed out the key performance. Wooyoung expressed satisfaction, saying, “There’s a dance-break section near the final chorus where Yeosang appears, and I think that section best conveys the grandeur of the song.”

In particular, San’s “Bad” challenge from their previous release became a sensation, so Yeosang is likely to feel the pressure as he takes on the killing part this time.

Yeosang began by saying, “Thank you for calling it the killing part,” then continued, “I was assigned the dance break, and I thought it was important for ATEEZ’s performance to make a spectacular showing at the end. Whether or not it’s the killing part, I’ll perform it responsibly. San did a great job with it during ‘Bad,’ so it would be a lie to say I don’t feel pressure, but I also worked hard to help ATEEZ shine.”

He added, “I think every part of this song could be considered a killing part.”

ATEEZ’s 15th mini album, “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6,” will be released on various music platforms at 2 p.m. on the 13th.

Jeong Bit, Reporter | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.